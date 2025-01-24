ETV Bharat / bharat

Renukaswamy Murder: SC Declines To Cancel Bail Granted To Actor Darshan, Others

On June 11, last year, Darshan was arrested regarding his alleged involvement in the murder of Renukaswamy on June 8, 2024.

Darshan Thoogudeepa. (ETV Bharat)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : Jan 24, 2025, 2:40 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to nix the bail secured by Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, and five others in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. The court, however, agreed to examine a move by Karnataka government to challenge their bail.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan. The state government moved the apex court assailing the bail order passed by the Karnataka High Court.

The apex court issued notice to Darshan and others. The mortal remains of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, an autorickshaw driver, were discovered on June 9, 2024.

The apex court said, “Since the state is praying for cancellation of bail, it would not be proper to stay the operation of the order as it would amount to cancellation of bail”.

“Yet, to protect the interest of prosecution, if any co-accused prays on bail, the court concerned shall not place reliance on the order challenged before us. Any bail application filed shall be decided on its own merit," added the apex court. On December 13, 20204, the high court granted bail to actor Darshan and others in connection with the alleged murder of his fan, Renukaswamy.

On June 11, last year, Darshan was arrested regarding his alleged involvement in the murder of Renukaswamy on June 8, 2024. The incident reportedly stemmed from obscene messages that the victim had sent to Gowda, a person associated with the actor. Earlier, Darshan was lodged at Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru but after a photograph of him relaxing with other inmates went viral, he was transferred to Ballari Central Jail.

According to reports, Renukaswamy succumbed to injuries after being attacked by individuals allegedly acting on Darshan's instructions. On October 30, 2024, Darshan was granted interim bail on medical grounds for six weeks. Later, the high court granted regular bail to him and other accused in December.

TAGGED:

