Renukaswamy Murder Case: SC To Consider Karnataka Govt's Plea Against Actor Darshan, Others' Bail In April

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine in the first week of April, a plea by Karnataka government challenging an order passed by the state's high court granting bail to Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, and others, in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The matter was mentioned by advocate Anil C Nishani, appearing on behalf of the Karnataka government, for urgent hearing. A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said it would tentatively hear the matter on April 2.

The apex court in January, this year, had declined to put on hold the Karnataka High Court order. However, the apex court had agreed to consider the Karnataka government's plea against the high court order.

The state government moved the apex court assailing the bail order passed by the Karnataka High Court.

The apex court issued notice to Darshan and others. The mortal remains of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, an autorickshaw driver, were discovered on June 9, 2024.

The apex court had said, “Since state is praying for cancellation of bail, it would not be proper to stay the operation of the order as it would amount to cancellation of bail”.

On December 13, 2024, the high court granted bail to actor Darshan and others in connection with the alleged murder of his fan, Renukaswamy.

On June 11, last year, Darshan was arrested regarding his alleged involvement in the murder of the victim on June 8, 2024. The incident reportedly stemmed from obscene messages that the victim had sent to Gowda, a person associated with the actor.

Earlier, Darshan was lodged at Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru but after a photograph of him relaxing with other inmates went viral, he was transferred to Ballari Central Jail. According to reports, Renukaswamy succumbed to injuries after being attacked by individuals allegedly acting on Darshan's instructions.

On October 30, 2024, Darshan was granted interim bail on medical grounds for six weeks. Later, the high court granted regular bail to him and other accused in December.