Renukaswamy Murder Case: SC Cancels Bail Granted To Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a plea by the Karnataka government to cancel bail granted to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the Renukaswamy murder case, saying “all persons, regardless of their popularity, power or privilege, are equally subjected to the law”.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan decided to set aside the Karnataka High Court's December 13, 2024, order of bail to Darshan and the co-accused. Last month, the bench had reserved the order after hearing arguments from both sides.

The bench said the order of the high court suffered from serious legal infirmities, and the order fails to record any special reason for granting bail. The bench said the high court order reflects a mechanical exercise of discretion marked by significant omission of legally relevant facts. “Granting bail in such a serious case without adequate consideration of the nature and gravity of the offence, the accused’s role, and the tangible risk of interference with the trial is a wholly unwarranted exercise of discretion”, said Justice Mahadeva, pronouncing the judgment on behalf of the bench.

The bench said the liberty granted by the high court order poses a real and imminent threat to the fair administration of Justice and also derails the trial process. “All persons, regardless of their popularity, power or privilege, are equally subjected to the law”, said the bench.

Justice Pardiwala said, “The judgment conveys a very strong message that whoever the accused may be, howsoever the accused is big or small, maybe, he or she is not above the law”. The detailed judgment will be uploaded later in the day.

On July 24, the apex court deprecated the grant of bail to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, a key accused in the kidnap, torture, and murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy in June last year, by the Karnataka High Court saying, “it is a question of perverse prima facie exercise of discretion….the bail granted to the respondent accused person is cancelled. The concerned authorities are directed to take into custody the accused forthwith”, said the bench.

During the hearing, Justice Pardiwala told senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Darshan, “Do not you think the high court has dictated an order of acquittal. Acquitting all seven…there are ways and ways of assigning reasons. The manner in which the high court has dictated the order. Very sorry to say, does the high court dictate the same type of order on all bail applications?”

Dave submitted that the findings of the high court are preliminary and it is not going to bind the trial.

“What is troubling us is the approach of the high court. Look at the manner in which the bail application and, at last, the grounds of arrest were not assigned in the Section 302 (murder) matter. That is the understanding of the learned judge, that too of the high court. We can understand the sessions judge committing such a mistake….”, observed Justice Pardiwala, rebuking the high court order granting bail to the actor.

The bench said, “It is a question of perverse prima facie exercise of discretion, we are trying to examine…while exercising the discretion, has the high court applied its mind judicially? That is the matter of concern,”. Justice Pardiwala said that the apex court will not commit the same mistake as the high court did, “we will not give any judgment for conviction or acquittal…”.

"Don't you think the high court declared an order of acquittal?" the bench asked, displeased over the language in the high court's December 2024 bail order.

Reacting to the SC judgement, Kannada actor and former MP Ramya said the judgement has sent out a strong message that all are equal before the law. "The SC judgement today on setting aside bail to Darshan and others in the Renukaswamy murder case sends out a strong message- all are equal before the law," she wrote on her Instagram page.

Ramya was under an online attack by alleged Darshan fans a few days ago after she expressed confidence that Renukaswamy's family will get justice while referring to SC observations during the hearing of the case. She was abused and issued rape threats by Darshan's fans. Police have arrested five people after Ramya filed a complaint against Darshan's fans.

In her message, Ramya further wrote, to the rest of us, I would like to say - follow due process, keep faith in the justice system- it's long and hard, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Do not take the law into your own hands; justice will be served. Most importantly, stay true to your consciousness.

The mortal remains of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, an autorickshaw driver, were discovered on June 9, 2024. On December 13, 2024, the high court granted bail to actor Darshan and others in connection with the alleged murder of his fan, Renukaswamy. On June 11, last year, Darshan was arrested regarding his alleged involvement in the murder of the victim on June 8, 2024. The incident reportedly stemmed from obscene messages that the victim had sent to Gowda, a person associated with the actor.

Earlier, Darshan was lodged at Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru but after a photograph of him relaxing with other inmates went viral, he was transferred to Ballari Central Jail. According to reports, Renukaswamy succumbed to injuries after being attacked by individuals allegedly acting on Darshan's instructions. On October 30, 2024, Darshan was granted interim bail on medical grounds for six weeks. Later, the high court granted regular bail to him and the other accused in December.