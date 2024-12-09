ETV Bharat / bharat

Renukaswamy Murder Case: Karnataka HC Reserves Order On Actor Darshan's Bail Plea

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court reserved its decision on the bail petitions filed by Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Srinivas, co-accused Pavitra Gowda, and others in connection with the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case. The court, however, extended the interim bail granted to Darshan.

The hearing involved extensive arguments from both the special public prosecutor (SPP) Prasanna Kumar and senior advocate C V Nagesh, representing Darshan.

Kumar laid out the sequence of events leading to Renukaswamy’s alleged abduction and murder, claiming that the victim, who had no prior connection to some of the accused, was deceitfully lured to Bengaluru under pretences. Citing eyewitness statements and technical evidence, Kumar argued that the accused were captured on CCTV moving to the crime scene.

"This is a clear case of murder, supported by strong prima facie evidence," Kumar said.

The prosecutor highlighted medical reports indicating 39 external injuries on the deceased body and traces of Renukaswamy’s blood found on a vehicle's bumper at the crime scene. He dismissed the defence's claims that DNA profiling from washed clothes is not reliable, asserting that scientific methods were accurate in linking the accused to the crime.

Kumar further argued that actions such as web searches being deleted and evidence being cleaned supported charges under Section 201 of the IPC for the destruction of evidence. He emphasised that the case was not one of simple assault but of a premeditated murder.

"Actions like cleaning evidence and deleting web searches make the case stronger under Section 201 IPC," he said.