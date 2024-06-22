Renukaswamy Murder Case: Actor Darshan, 3 Others Sent to Judicial Custody till July 4

ETV Bharat / bharat

In the Renukaswamy murder case, the police custody of actor Darshan and three others ended on Saturday. The Kamakshipalya Station police produced the accused before the 24th ACMM court, which sent them to judicial custody till July 4.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : The 24th ACMM Court in Bengaluru city has ordered the judicial custody of four accused including actor Darshan till July 4 in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The Police custody period of these four accused including actor Darshan, ended on Saturday. So, the Kamakshipalya Station police produced the accused before the 24th ACMM court.

The prosecutor argued that the inquiry of the four accused in the murder case was over and they should be sent to judicial custody. Before this, he submitted a remand petition to the court. After hearing the arguments, the court ordered the judicial custody of actors Darshan, Vinay, Pradosh and Dhanraj till July 4.

In 2011, actor Darshan went to jail in the case of assault on his wife Vijaya Lakshmi. Now again Darshan is going to Parappana Agrahara jail in the case involving the murder of his fan Renukaswamy.

In the police investigation, it has been revealed that actor Darshan had taken Rs 40 lakh loan from a close friend to meet expenses on his plan to escape from the murder case. This money has been recovered and the actor's cover-up bid has been foiled, the police sources said. About Rs 37.40 lakh was seized during a search conducted at Darshan's house in RR Nagar on June 19.

