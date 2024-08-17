ETV Bharat / bharat

Renowned Playback Singer P Susheela Admitted to Chennai Hospital; Condition Stable

Renowned Playback Singer P Susheela (ETV Bharat)

Chennai: Legendary playback singer and Padmabhushan awardee P Susheela has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai following a health scare. The 86-year-old singer was brought to the hospital due to a stomach ache, which prompted a series of medical evaluations.

According to hospital sources, P Susheela's condition is stable, and the stomach ache, which was the primary concern, is treatable with the prescribed medical treatment. The singer’s family has reassured the public that there is no cause for alarm, and the treatment is expected to alleviate her discomfort.

P Susheela, known for her extensive contribution to South Indian cinema and her iconic voice that has graced countless songs, has a long-standing reputation in the music industry. Fans and colleagues have expressed their well-wishes and hope for her speedy recovery.

