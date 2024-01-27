Ilaiyaraaja's daughter Bhavatharini's Mortal Remains Reach Native Place

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 27, 2024, 8:04 AM IST

Updated : Jan 27, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

Music director Ilaiyaraaja's & his daughter Bhavatharini a National Award Winning playback singer

The mortal remains of the award-winning playback singer and daughter of renowned music director Ilaiyaraaja's daughter, Bhavatharini, arrived at Gudalur, her native village on Saturday. The renowned singer succumbed to cancer on January 25.

Theni (Tamil Nadu): Bhavatharini, the daughter of veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja passed away on January 25 after batteling cancer. Her mortal remains have arrived back to Chennai's Gudalur, her native village from Sri Lanka, where she passed away while receiving treatment. Bhavatharini, who was also a playback vocalist and music director died at the age of 47.

Ilaiyaraaja's son and Bhavatharini's brother Yuvan Shankar Raja has also arrived at Madurai airport to attend his sister's last rites. Friends and relatives are also expected to pay homage to her. On Friday, a day after Bhavatharini's death, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja paid a heartfelt tribute to hit late daughter. Taking to X, he shared a black-white photo with his daughter captioned as "Dear Daughter..."

After the news of her demise several actors took to social media to express their condolence to Ilaiyaraaja and his family. Veteran actor Kamal Hassan expressed his heartfelt condolences on Friday.

He said, "I don't know what to do with my dear brother Ilayaraja. I grab his hands mentally. Pavadarini's demise is something that cannot be tolerated or accepted. My brother Ilayaraja should not lose heart in this greatness. My heartfelt condolences to the family of Bhavadharini."

Bhavatharini received the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her song 'Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu' from the film Bharathi, which was composed by her father Ilaiyaraaja. She leaves behind a significant musical legacy marked by her notable contributions to the Tamil film industry.

