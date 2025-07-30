ETV Bharat / bharat

Renowned Economist, House Of Lords Peer Meghnad Desai Dies

New Delhi: Lord Meghnad Desai, a renowned British Indian economist and House of Lords peer, died on Tuesday at the age of 85. He is believed to have passed away in a hospital in Gurugram following a health issue, sources close to the family in London indicated.

His wife, Lady Kishwar Desai, said: “I am devastated, as he was my rockstar husband, larger than life. Indestructible. I adored him.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to the Gujarat-born parliamentarian and thinker, who played a prominent role in deepening India-UK relations.

"Anguished by the passing away of Shri Meghnad Desai Ji, a distinguished thinker, writer and economist,” Prime Minister Modi posted on social media. "He always remained connected to India and Indian culture. He also played a role in deepening India-UK ties. Will fondly recall our discussions, where he shared his valuable insights—condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” he said.

Desai, a Padma Bhushan awardee, taught economics from 1965 to 2003 at the London School of Economics (LSE) and went on to become Emeritus Professor of Economics at the institution. In 1992, he established the Centre for the Study of Global Governance at the LSE and was also the director and founding member of the LSE’s Development Studies Institute.

Professor Larry Kramer, President and Vice Chancellor of LSE, said: "Everyone at LSE was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Lord Desai, a distinguished economist, longtime member of the LSE faculty, inspiring teacher, and dear friend to many. Our thoughts are with Lady Kishwar and their children."

He joined the Labour Party in 1971 and was elevated to the House of Lords in June 1991 as Lord Desai of St Clement Danes. He later resigned from the party in 2020 over what he said was the party’s failure to effectively tackle antisemitic racism within its ranks and became a crossbench peer in the House of Lords.

"He was a dear friend and fellow crossbench colleague, among the first Indian heritage peers in the Lords. He had a great sense of humour and was his own man, always said what he felt, and his was always the most original speech in the House. He was truly iconic, much-loved and respected. He will be missed a lot," said Lord Karan Bilimoria.