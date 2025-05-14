Remove Flower Pots From Parapet Walls: Noida Authority Asks Housing Societies

New Delhi/Noida: Following the death of a child in Pune due to the falling of a flower pot from the balcony, the Noida authority has issued instructions to all housing societies to avoid keeping flower tubs on the parapet wall of the balcony.

"Recently, a case has come to light through social media in which a child playing in the compound below died after a flower pot placed on the balcony wall (parapet wall) of a society fell on him," the Noida Authority said in the statement.

FIR would be lodged against the president and secretary of the Apartment Owners' Association (AOA) or the builder and flat owner if any incident of a flower pot placed on the balcony wall (parapet wall) of a housing society fell, according to a statement released by the Noida Authority.

The authority took this step after a recent case that happened in Pune and highlighted on social media, in which a child playing in the compound of the society died after a flower pot placed on the balcony wall fell on him. "The incident is unfortunate, and to prevent such incidents from happening in future, all the group housing societies developed in the Noida area are expected to take immediate action to remove the flower pots placed on the parapet walls of the balconies of all the flats built in their society, the statement said.

The authority further said that in case of such an unfortunate accident, it will lodge an FIR in the concerned police station against the president/ secretary of the AOA or the builder and the flat owner.

Prashant Gunjan, a resident of an apartment, supported the move and shared that it is a good initiative because it will prevent any incident from happening due to the falling of flower pots from the balcony walls.