Remembering Sri Ramoji Rao: The Man Who Turned Vision Into A Revolution

Hyderabad: He began his journey from modest roots and rose to become a towering figure in the nation, a guiding force in India’s media landscape. His life was a saga of unyielding struggles—each one a triumph, each one a lesson. His mind never rested; he was an eternal learner with an ever-evolving vision. A man whose singular drive equalled the strength of a thousand minds and hands. A true Bahubali in the realm of institution building. A leader who inspired unshakable faith, wielding truth like a sword and confronting flawed systems with fearless conviction.

Is it possible to achieve such diverse accomplishments in a single lifetime? Can one man be this successful? The triumphant path of Ramoji Rao is truly astonishing.

Born into a humble farmer’s family, he pressed ahead with unshakable resolve and ultimately became an institution in himself. While many say everything he touched turned to gold, only a few understand the sheer depth of thought, strategy, effort, and relentless perseverance that powered each of his successes. He possessed the rare gift of turning stones into gems, sculpting greatness from the ordinary. Ramoji Rao had an extraordinary knack for turning adversity into opportunity. His guiding mantra was simple yet profound: never retreat—keep moving forward, no matter the challenge. In every domain he entered, he climbed to the very peak. He was a visionary who not only led but carried his entire team along with him toward shared triumphs.

Waking up before dawn, he stood at the doorstep of opportunity and revolutionized the Telugu information landscape through Eenadu. He brought countless innovations to journalism and upheld its highest standards throughout his life. He etched an indelible mark in the history of Indian media. Colorful headlines, captivating photographs, district editions, pull-outs, special pages, Vasundhara for women, Eenadu introduced them all. The Sunday supplement in book form remains a sensation in itself. With initiatives like Chaduvu (Education), Sukhibhava, E-Nadu, Siri, E-Taram, Hi Bujji, Makarandam, and Aha, Eenadu understood and catered to the needs of readers like no other.

From daily newspapers to weekly and monthly magazines, from multilingual TV channels to websites, Ramoji Rao used multiple platforms to enlighten society. He played a key role in increasing public awareness, political consciousness, and knowledge among Telugu people. He brought forth otherwise unimaginable issues for people to debate and awakened the Telugu society. He was the first to truly recognize the value of photographs in newspapers. He ensured they were natural without artificial lighting and sometimes personally selected pictures from thousands of photos. The next day, such photos became the talk of the town, from platform debates to the Assembly. The void he left lingers on, as no one yet has mastered it quite the same.

He weaponised the newspaper and handed it to the people. He paved the way for major reforms in society. In 1983, he courageously declared support for the Telugu Desam Party, shaping the political destiny of the Telugu state. When that mission was fulfilled, he made it clear: he was with the people. Eenadu played a unique role in the democratic reforms of 1984. Be it journalistic ethics, reporting standards, production quality, circulation, distribution, or advertising, Ramoji Rao established benchmarks which others followed. He insisted that merit and effort be the only standards in journalism and ran his newspaper in a systemic way that avoided dependency on individuals.

He believed that while a person may grow old, a newspaper must never. It must stay fresh forever. He warned that organizations unwilling to accept change will perish, which holds true for both institutions as for individuals. What sustained Eenadu for over five decades was constant innovation and speed. He believed that a newspaper should go beyond just reporting. It should step up in times of crisis and take leadership. Thousands of journalists and professionals found their footing through his institutions. Most of India’s leading media professionals today, directly or indirectly, have roots in Eenadu or ETV. It’s no exaggeration to say that there’s hardly any Indian journalist untouched by his influence.

As Editor of Eenadu, he was a fearless crusader. He never compromised on press freedom. He fought wherever media rights were challenged. As president of the Editors Guild of India, he played a vital role in protecting those freedoms. His journey in journalism began even before Eenadu with Annadata, a magazine deeply rooted in his agricultural background. It brought global agricultural insights to Telugu farmers.

The number of innovations Eenadu pioneered in journalism is countless. The way it reshaped television media is unmatched. Eenadu became a household staple reading it over morning coffee, watching ETV news during dinner, these became habits in Telugu homes. ETV’s 24-hour news channels maintained a unique style, free from sensationalism, staying close to reality. Channels like ETV Abhiruchi, ETV Health, ETV Life, ETV Plus, and Cinema added diversity. ETV Bal Bharat brings knowledge to children. Ramoji Rao pioneered regional language channels across India and built a robust news network through ETV Bharat.

Telugu remained as his heart beat. He was its modern-day champion. In an era where English words are liberally used in regional languages, he promoted chaste Telugu through print and broadcast. Monthlies, Vipula and Chatura offered literature and stories in easily understandable language. He published Telugu Velugu, Bala Bharatham, and even released a Telugu colloquial dictionary. He also ran Sitara magazine for cinema coverage and an English newspaper, Newstime.

Public feedback was of utmost importance to him. He personally responded to criticisms, accepted valid ones, and corrected mistakes. Thousands still treasure letters bearing his signature. He gave equal attention to staff input reading and analyzing every word in detailed reports eager to uncover hidden gems of thought.

Margadarsi Ramoji Rao is the man who elevated the chit fund business to corporate standards. Since 1962, Margadarsi has served millions in South India and is the No.1 chit fund in the country. Even when political powers targeted it unfairly, he stood firm. In an era when financial institutions were collapsing due to rumors, people’s trust in Margadarsi, and in Ramoji Rao, remained rock-solid.

His contributions to the food industry were equally groundbreaking. Priya Pickles turned a traditional household product into a global export brand. His entry into hospitality, through Dolphin Hotel in Visakhapatnam, set new benchmarks. Modernized over the years, Dolphin became one of the finest in the region, also hosting guests of Ramoji Film City.

Speaking of Film City, it was Ramoji Rao's dream project. Built on barren, rocky land far from the city, it has become a global symbol of cinematic excellence. “Come with a script, go with the final print”, a promise he made and is being kept by the RFC. Hosting more than 3,000 films, it earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s largest film production centre. It also offers space for producing serials and web series. Today, nearly 15 lakh tourists visit RFC annually, a jewel on Hyderabad’s crown.

He redefined film production with Ushakiron Movies in 1983, focusing on message-driven, wholesome entertainment. His films like Mayuri, Mounaporatam, and Pratighatana made history. Chitram and Nuvve Kavali proved that even low-budget films could be a massive hit. He introduced hundreds of new stars and technicians. With the launch of ETV WIN, the group successfully entered OTT and also runs E-FM.

His vocabulary doesn’t have “difficult” and “impossible”. He believed that life without challenges was empty. He took on challenges head-on and inspired everyone to do the same. With a single speech, he could turn the lazy into go-getters and the shy into confident speakers. He believed perseverance was more important than degrees. If he noticed a spark in someone, he nurtured and refined it. His leadership itself was a management school, his guidance, a masterclass.

Ramoji Rao was a tireless thinker. He grabbed opportunities, faced adversities with poise, and transformed himself into a giant banyan tree offering shelter to thousands. His influence on Telugu politics, media, and society over half a century is unparalleled. He created a business empire during his six-decade entrepreneurial journey impacting thousands of families. Only a few Indian businesspeople have had such a widespread footprint across sectors. In recognition of his immense contributions, the Government of India honored him with the Padma Vibhushan in 2016.

Ramoji Rao was a Karmayogi. He rose wherever there was change. He lit the lamp of knowledge wherever darkness loomed. After his life here in this world, he has left a lasting legacy.