Remembering Ratan Tata: A Legacy of Compassion, Innovation And Nation-Building, Says PM Modi

New Delhi: It has been a month since Ratan Tata left us. From bustling cities and towns to villages, his absence is deeply felt across every segment of society. Industrialists, budding entrepreneurs and hardworking professionals mourn his loss. Those passionate about the environment and devoted to philanthropy are equally saddened. His absence has been deeply felt not only across the nation, but also around the world.

For the youth, Ratan Tata was an inspiration, a reminder that dreams are worth pursuing and that success can coexist with compassion as well as humility. For others, he represented the finest traditions of Indian enterprise and a steadfast commitment to the values of integrity, excellence and service.

Under his leadership, the Tata Group ascended to new heights, embodying respect, honesty and credibility worldwide. Despite this, he wore his achievements lightly, with humility and kindness.

Ratan Tata’s unwavering support for the dreams of others was one of his most defining qualities. In recent years, he became known for mentoring India’s Startup ecosystem and investing in many promising ventures. He understood the hopes and aspirations of young entrepreneurs and recognised the potential they had to shape India’s future. By backing their efforts, he empowered a generation of dreamers to take bold risks and push boundaries. This has gone a long way in creating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, which I am confident will continue to positively impact India for decades to come.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ratan Tata during a book launch in New Delhi on 20 October 20, 2019. (ANI)

He constantly championed excellence, urging Indian enterprises to set global benchmarks. This vision, I hope, will inspire our future leaders to make India synonymous with world-class quality.

His greatness was not restricted to the boardroom or helping fellow humans. His compassion extended to all living beings. His deep love for animals was well-known and he supported every possible effort focused on animal welfare. He often shared photos of his dogs, which were as much a part of his life as any business venture. His life was a reminder to us all that true leadership is measured not just by one’s achievements, but by one’s ability to care for the most vulnerable.