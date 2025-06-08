Remembering Sri Ramoji Rao: The Legacy Of A Relentless Doer

Hyderabad: Ramoji Rao, a visionary who scaled great heights through unwavering discipline and determination, commands deep respect and pride in the heart of every Telugu. A man who turned clay into rubies, he was a relentless doer who left an indelible mark on every endeavour he undertook. His legacy—built on perseverance, discipline, values, and credibility—continues to inspire generations. Even though it has been a year since he passed away on June 8, 2024, the path he carved stands as an enduring lesson for us all.

Ramoji Rao’s exemplary life and the values he stood for continue to guide society like a beacon. His principles are timeless mantras for those striving to rise. “Always think about tomorrow, never dwell on yesterday,” he often said. To him, change and progress were inseparable—true development, he believed, stemmed from new thinking. “The sky’s the limit. Think big, and success will follow,” he would affirm. These words remain deeply etched in our collective memory.

Remembering Ramoji Rao: The Legacy Of A Relentless Doer (ETV Bharat)

He taught us that no matter how many hardships come our way, we must live life on our own terms without waiting for others' help. He advised doing things that satisfy the inner self, not to please others or to earn applause. That way, both success and deep contentment follow. Ramoji Rao imparted this profound life lesson on us.

One of Ramoji Rao’s core convictions was to never fear challenges. To him, they weren’t roadblocks but hidden opportunities. He held self-respect above all else, urging us never to compromise our identity—regardless of hardship or financial strain. “No venture can last without financial sustainability. Keep this in mind when starting anything new,” he advised. This was the practical wisdom of a visionary who blended idealism with pragmatism.

Ramoji Rao firmly believed that discipline is the only true path to success—without it, even the most gifted cannot reach their potential. To him, the greatest wealth of a person or institution was not money, but credibility. And that credibility, he insisted, wasn’t something to be earned once, but upheld every single day through unwavering commitment.

Ramoji Rao’s love for society was immense. He was always eager to illuminate people’s lives and followed value-based journalism. If the younger generation takes inspiration from his perseverance, his love for people, and his desire to stand by the public, they will undoubtedly go places in their life.

Ramoji Rao’s defining trait was his constant innovation in thought. He deeply valued the aspirations of the youth and approached every subject with thorough understanding. Renowned for his punctuality and discipline, he began his days before sunrise, making time for exercise and maintaining a balanced, consistent lifestyle. He found joy in his work, viewing it as sacred, and often said he wished to work till his last breath—a promise he fulfilled with unwavering energy. These qualities elevated a man of humble beginnings into a towering figure and a true warrior of information. His life principles remain universally applicable and deeply inspiring.

The great poet Kaloji once said, “A single drop of ink can move a million minds.” With that spirit, Ramoji Rao picked up his pen to challenge social evils and injustice. Through fearless investigative journalism, he held the corrupt accountable. He inspired countless awareness campaigns addressing public issues. Whenever rulers trampled on the rights of the people, he stood firmly with the victims.

For Ramoji Rao, business was not just about profit, it was also about social responsibility. During natural calamities and crises, he stood by the distressed, like a protective shadow. He believed those who rise from society have a duty to give back to it.

Ramoji Rao left a will of responsibility to the employees of his group companies, whom he considered his family. He advised every employee to act as a capable soldier, using creativity to overcome challenges. “You are my army in every success,” he declared. “If the institutions and systems I built are to endure, you are their foundation.” He expressed deep gratitude to all the staff who supported his vision over the decades and encouraged them to carry forward the noble traditions and commit to the higher ideals that would enhance the legacy of his institutions.

Ramoji Rao himself was a shining light who illuminated others. He utilized every moment meaningfully and led society forward with him. The path he chose and the values he stood by will influence not just his contemporaries, but generations to come. The truest tribute we can pay him is to continue, with purity, the ideals he lived by.

As long as letters exist in this universe, as long as sound is heard, and as long as sight is seen Ramoji Rao’s fame will remain eternal. His achievements are unmatched. His inspiration is everlasting. Ramoji Rao’s name will live forever.