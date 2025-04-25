Remembering Dr Kasturirangan: The Former ISRO Chief Who Shaped India's Space Journey

India has lost one of its most distinguished space scientists with the passing of former ISRO chairman Padma Vibhushan Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan in Bengaluru. He breathed his last on Friday after a prolonged illness.

Born in Ernakulam, Kerala, on October 24, 1940, Dr Kasturirangan was associated with the Indian Space Programme for over nine years, during which he served as the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chairman of the Space Commission, and Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Space, before stepping down from the roles on August 27, 2003.

Dr Kasturirangan's Journey And His Achievements

Dr Kasturirangan completed his Bachelor of Science (Honours) and Master of Science in Physics from Bombay University. He earned his Doctorate in Experimental High Energy Astronomy in 1971 from the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad.

An esteemed astrophysicist, his research interests included high-energy X-ray and gamma-ray astronomy and optical astronomy. He is known for his significant contributions to the study of cosmic X-ray and gamma-ray sources and their effects on Earth's lower atmosphere.

During his tenure as the Chairman of ISRO, Chairman of the Space Commission, and Secretary to GoI in the Department of Space, the organisation achieved some of its most important milestones. Under Dr Kasturirangan's leadership, India successfully launched and operationalised the prestigious Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and carried out the first successful flight testing of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).

He took an active role in supervising the design, development, and launch of some of the world's best civilian satellites, like IRS-1C and IRS-1D, and contributed to the realisation of second-generation and initiation of third-generation INSAT satellites, including ocean observation satellites like IRS-P3 and IRS-P4. Thanks to his contributions, India soon joined the elite group of space-faring nations.

Before taking over as the ISRO Chairman, Dr Kasturirangan served as the Director of ISRO Satellite Centre, where he oversaw the activities related to the development of new generation spacecraft, Indian National Satellite (INSAT-2) and Indian Remote Sensing Satellites (IRS-1A and 1B) as well as scientific satellites.

He was also the Project Director for India's first two experimental Earth observation satellites, BHASKARA-I and BHASKARA-II, and played a crucial role in the development of IRS-1A, said to be the country's first operational remote sensing satellite.

Dr Kasturirangan held leadership positions in multiple national and international scientific bodies. He served as the President of the Indian Academy of Sciences in Bengaluru and General President of the Indian Science Congress. He was also a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2003 to 2009, apart from serving as a member of the then Planning Commission of India. Known as the man behind the education reforms listed in National Education Policy (NEP), he also served as the Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University and Chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission.

The famous scientist held portfolios not just in India, but abroad as well. He was a member of the International Astronomical Union, International Academy of Astronautics, and also served as member of its Board of Trustees. Dr Kasturirangan had chaired some of the prestigious international committees such as the International Committee on Earth Observation Satellites (CEOS), Panel for Space Research in Developing countries of COSPAR/ICSU, and the committee meeting at senior official level of UN-ESCAP, that led to the adoption of the "Delhi Declaration" by the Ministers of the region (1999-2000). This apart, he served as Chairman of the Governing Board of the UN Centre for Space Science & Technology Education (UN-CSSTE) and held top positions in institutions like the Board of Governors of IIT Chennai, Governing Council of Raman Research Institute, and Research Council of the National Aerospace Laboratory.

Honours And Awards

Dr Kasturirangan has been recognised with a plethora of awards including Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award in Engineering, Shri Hari Om Ashram Dr Vikram Sarabhai Prerit Award in Aerospace, MP Birla Memorial Award in Astronomy, Shri MM Chugani Memorial Award in Applied Science, HK Firodia Award in Science Technology, Rathindra Puraskar by Visvabharati, Santiniketan, Dr MN Saha Birth Centenary Medal for his outstanding contributions in the field of Space.

He was also conferred with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, considered highest civilian honours in the country.

He has published more than 200 papers, both in international and national journals in the areas of astronomy, space science, space applications and has edited 6 books.

Dr Kasturirangan published more than 200 research papers, both in national and international journals, covering astronomy, space science, and space applications. He also edited six books and was a Distinguished Fellow, Founder Member or Honorary Fellow of several scientific societies including Indian Academy of Sciences, Indian National Science Academy, National Academy of Sciences of India, Indian National Academy of Engineering, Astronautical Society of India, Third World Academy of Sciences, Indian Meteorological Society, Institution of Electronics and Telecommunications Engineers, Astronomical Society of India, Indian Physics Association, Indian Science Congress Association, Indian Society of Remote Sensing, Aeronautical Society of India, Kerala Academy of Sciences and National Telematics Forum.

Widely regarded as the architect of modern Indian space science and a driving force behind the country's space policies and scientific vision, Dr Kasturirangan's profound impact on the country's space history will continue to inspire generations of learners, scientists and policy makers. His demise marks the end of an era in the Indian space science, creating a void which will be deeply felt across the scientific community and the nation at large.

