Remarks On Col. Sofiya Qureshi: SC Closes Proceedings Before MP HC Against Vijay Shah

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday closed the proceedings before the Madhya Pradesh High Court against state minister Vijay Shah in connection with his remarks against Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The officer gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during the media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the top court that parallel proceedings were going on before the High Court against the minister. The bench said that since it is now seized of the matter therefore the proceedings before the High Court stand closed.

The bench said the interim directions passed on May 19, including the stay of arrest of Shah, stand extended. The bench asked for a status report from the special investigation team (SIT) that was constituted by the Madhya Pradesh government in compliance with the top court's earlier order. The bench noted that the SIT has seized some devices and started its investigation.

The bench declined to permit any intervention in the matter, saying it does not want to politicise the issue. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing in the second week of July. The apex court on May 19 had pulled up the minister for his remarks and constituted a three-member SIT to probe the FIR lodged against him. After drawing severe condemnation, Shah expressed regret and said that he respects Colonel Qureshi more than his sister.

The Madhya Pradesh minister came under fire after a video, which was circulated widely, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Colonel Qureshi.