ETV Bharat / bharat

Remarks Against Sofiya: Karnataka Home Minister Orders Filing FIR Against MP Minister Shah

Bengaluru: After the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered the filing of an FIR against the MP Minister Vijya Shah for his unsavoury remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said an FIR will be filed against Shah by the Karnataka Police too.

"Since Sofiya is the daughter-in-law of our Belagavi district, I have instructed Belagavi Superintendent of Police to register an FIR against Shah and inform the Central Government about further legal steps," Parameshwara told reporters here on Thursday.

The BJP Minister's statement has inflicted insult not only on Sofia but to the entire country. No one should make such a cheap statement, the Home Minister said. Sofiya, who hogged the limelight by being the face of the Indian forces during Operation Sindoor, is married to Colonel Tajuddin Bagewadi, a native of Konnur village in Gokak taluk of Belagavi district.

Referring to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and the subsequent retaliation by India through Operation Sindoor during his public speech near Indore, Shah had said that PM Modi dispatched a sister from their (the terrorists') community via an Indian Air Force plane to humiliate them and teach a lesson.