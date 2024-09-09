ETV Bharat / bharat

Shashi Tharoor Moves SC In Defamation Case Over Remarks Against PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing on his plea challenging a Delhi High Court verdict.

The high court had declined to quash the defamation proceedings against him on a complaint over his alleged "scorpion on Shivling" remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A counsel mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. The CJI held the court till 6 pm as against the usual 4 pm. The lawyer, representing Tharoor, urged the bench to hear the matter on Tuesday or else, the Congress leader will have to appear in a Delhi court in connection with the private defamation complaint the same day.