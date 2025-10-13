ETV Bharat / bharat

Remarks Against Army: SC Extends Stay On Trial Court Proceedings Against Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended till November 20 its interim order staying proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a Lucknow court in a case related to his alleged derogatory remarks about the Indian Army during his 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Vipul M Pancholi. "In view of letter circulated by counsel for the petitioner seeking adjournment for filing rejoinder affidavit, list the matters on November 20, 2025. The interim order granted earlier on August 4, 2025 is extended till the next date of hearing," the bench said.

The bench was hearing Gandhi's plea challenging a May 29 order of the Allahabad High Court dismissing his plea challenging the trial court's summoning order in the case. Two separate petitions were also listed for hearing along with the plea filed by Gandhi.

While hearing Gandhi's plea on August 4, the top court stayed till the next date of hearing further proceedings in the complaint case pending before a court in Lucknow.

"How do you get to know that 2,000 sq km of Indian territory has been occupied by Chinese? Were you there? Do you have any credible material?" the bench had asked, pulling up Gandhi for his alleged remarks. "Why do you make these statements without having any material? If you are a true Indian, you won't say such a thing," it added.