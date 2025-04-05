Remark On Mulayam Statue: Varanasi Court Summons Mahant Raju Das

Varanasi: A Varanasi court has summoned Mahant Raju Das of Hanumangarh following a complaint against him for making controversial comments on the statue of Mulayam Singh Yadav installed in the Maha Kumbh fair ground in Prayagraj.

He has been asked to appear before the court on April 23. Elaborating on the development, advocate Prem Prakash Singh Yadav said the summon has been issued under several serious sections, including treason.

"On January 20, Mahant Raju Das made objectionable comments on his X handle regarding the statue of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party and the three-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Following this, a case was filed against him in the court of the civil judge on January 23," Yadav said.

Yadav said the court recorded the statements of Dr Sanjay Sonkar, Dr Rahul Yadav and advocate Jitendra Vishwakarma as petitoners and issued a notice under various sections of BNS and the IT Act to Das, asking him to appear on April 23.

"A case of treason will be filed against Das for endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India. He will have to appear before the court to present his side to initiate the hearing. If found guilty, he can land in jail as there is a provision for life imprisonment in these cases, which will not allow him to appeal for bail in the lower court," Yadav added.