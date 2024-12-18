ETV Bharat / bharat

Remark On Ambedkar: Didi Slams Shah For Display Of BJP's 'Casteist, Anti-Dalit Mindset'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha on B R Ambedkar were a display of the BJP's "casteist and anti-Dalit mindset".

The Trinamool Congress supremo termed the remarks derogatory, claiming that they were an insult to the millions of people who look up to Ambedkar for guidance and inspiration.

"The mask has fallen! As Parliament reflects on 75 glorious years of the Constitution, HM@AmitShah chose to TARNISH this occasion with DEROGATORY remarks against Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, that too in the temple of Democracy. This is a display of BJP’s CASTEIST and ANTI-DALIT mindset. If this is how they behave after being reduced to 240 seats, imagine the damage they would’ve inflicted if their dream of 400 seats had been realised. They’d have rewritten history to entirely erase Dr. Ambedkar’s contributions. HM Amit Shah’s remarks are an insult to the millions who look up to Babasaheb for guidance and inspiration. But what else can you expect from a party that has internalised HATE and BIGOTRY? Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is the Father of the Constitution, this outrageous remark is not only an outright attack on him but all members of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, which symbolised India’s unity in diversity with members from all castes, creeds, ethnicities, and religions," she shared from her official X handle.