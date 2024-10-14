ETV Bharat / bharat

Remark Against PM: SC Extends Stay On Defamation Proceedings Against Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended by four weeks the stay on the trial court proceedings against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in a defamation case filed for his alleged "scorpion on Shivling" remark targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti. The bench said it would grant four weeks to Delhi police and the complainant to file their responses on a plea filed by Tharoor. "The interim order (of stay on the defamation proceedings) to continue," said the bench.

On September 10, the apex court stayed the trial proceedings against the senior Congress leader in a defamation case in connection with a 2018 remark allegedly comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a scorpion.

Tharoor moved the apex court against the Delhi High Court order of August 29, whereby his plea for quashing the defamation case was rejected.

Tharoor’s counsel had submitted that his client merely quoted from an article published by a news magazine in 2012 which contained an alleged remark by an unnamed RSS leader comparing Narendra Modi to "a scorpion sitting on a Shivling".