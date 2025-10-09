ETV Bharat / bharat

Remain Alert To Stop Infiltration Of Terrorists: Amit Shah To Security Heads

New Delhi: Being aware of the fact that terrorists from across the border might try to sneak into India, taking advantage of the winter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked the security agencies to remain on alert and foil all possible efforts to infiltrate into the country.

"With the onset of winter, security forces must remain fully prepared to ensure that terrorists do not exploit snowfall to infiltrate across the border," said Shah while chairing a security review meeting over the situation of Jammu and Kashmir here. The meeting took place a day after two para commandos during anti-terror operations went missing in Kashmir.

Reiterating that the security agencies have all the freedom to take action against terrorists, Shah said, "Our security forces will continue to have full freedom to crush any attempt to threaten peace and security in the region."

The meeting was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha; Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan; Director, Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka; Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi; Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir; Directors General of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs); and senior officers from the Government of India, the Army, and the Jammu and Kashmir Administration.

Shah reaffirmed the Centre's unwavering commitment to achieving the goal of a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir. He said that due to the determined efforts of the security agencies, the terrorist network nurtured by enemies of the nation in Jammu and Kashmir has been almost crippled.