Religious Leaders Unanimously Denounce Iran-Israel War At Delhi Presser; Urge World Leaders To Save Humanity

New Delhi: Amid the growing escalation of war between Iran and Israel following US bombing on Iran's nuclear sites, religious leaders of seven major religions have called for peace urging world leaders to take timely steps to save humanity.

Religious Leaders Unanimously Denounce Iran-Israel War At Delhi Presser (ETV Bharat)

The religious leaders united for peace in a press conference held at the Foreign Correspondents Club in Delhi and appealed to global leaders to stop the war. On this occasion, Dr. K.A. Paul, Founder Global Peace Initiative along with all the religious leaders, urged the US, Israel, Iran and the major institutions of the world to take timely steps and save humanity from the brink of destruction.

Dr. Paul, who has so far traveled to 155 countries and met heads of state and prime ministers and has been engaged in peace efforts, said, “I have seen a lot in life, but I have never seen a situation as serious as today. President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Iranian leadership, there is still time, talk, stop the war”.

Dr. Paul also said that he will leave for New York immediately after the press conference, so that he can discuss the future strategy with United Nations officials and global leaders.

Representing the Jewish community of India, Rabbi Ezekiel Isaac Malekar said that India was a country where Jews had never faced discrimination.

“I am an Indian first, then a Jew. This is the strength of India”. Citing the words of the prophecy, he said, “Weapons must be turned into ploughs. Now we need peace, not war”. Malekar had joined the Sudan Parliament with Dr. Paul in 2011 and has been a participant in the peace initiative.

Jain Acharya Lokesh Muni appealed to President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu, Iran and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the initiative towards peace.

“Talks should take place before bloodshed, not after it,” he said. He also thanked Dr. Paul for organizing the peace initiative.

Tibetan Buddhist religious leader and former Parliament Deputy Speaker Acharya Yesi Phuntsok said that while the world was in crisis, the silence of the United Nations and the Security Council was “shameful”.

“Are these institutions only for name sake?,” he said. He also took a swipe at China China for its “atrocities” on Tibetan people saying “Those who are spreading violence today will not survive. We have to lay the foundation of peace today itself”.

Vahit Hussain Chishti, representative of Dargah Ajmer Sharif, said, “We are all children of the same creator. This conflict is not of religion, but of power and selfishness. The world economy is breaking down, children are dying and leaders are silent. If we do not stop even now, humanity will be destroyed”.

Maulana Asghar Ali Salfi Mehndi, referring to his previous peace missions with Dr. Paul, said that they had gone to Sudan with the message of peace between Muslim and Christian communities. “Today again we are standing with the same purpose, to save the world from war”.

Pandit N.K. Sharma, founder of Universal Association for Spiritual Awareness, said that this was “not a stage program, but it is the biggest responsibility. If religious leaders do not speak today, then tomorrow we will all have to bear the brunt of it”.

Hindu representative Dr. Omprakasharya also said that the world needs permanent peace, not any political victory at this time.