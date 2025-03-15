ETV Bharat / bharat

Religious Discrimination Affects Followers Of All Faiths: India

United Nations: India has said it stands united with the UN members in condemning incidents of religious intolerance against Muslims, as it underlined the need to recognise that religious discrimination is a broader challenge affecting followers of all faiths.

“India is a land of diversity and pluralism. We are home to followers of virtually every major religion in the world and India has been the birthplace of four world religions, namely Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism. With over 200 million of its citizens practising Islam, India is home to one of the largest Muslim populations in the world,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador P Harish said on Friday.

Addressing the informal meeting of the plenary in the UN General Assembly to commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, Harish said that fostering a world free from religious discrimination, hatred, and violence has been a way of life for India since time immemorial.

“We stand united with the UN membership in condemning incidents of religious intolerance against Muslims. However, it is also imperative to recognise that religious discrimination is a broader challenge that affects followers of all faiths,” the Indian envoy said.

“We strongly believe that the path to meaningful progress lies in acknowledging that religio-phobia in its various forms threatens the fabric of our diverse, global society,” he added. Harish began his statement Friday by conveying greetings on the holy month of Ramadan as well as Holi wishes, as the festival of colours was celebrated across India and around the world.

India voiced concern over the disturbing rise in violence targeting places of worship and religious communities. Harish said this can only be countered by sustained commitment and concrete action from all Member States to the principle of equal respect for all faiths.

“All countries must commit to equal treatment of all their citizens and not practice policies that promote religious discrimination. We must also ensure that the education system does not perpetuate stereotypes or encourage bigotry,” Harish said.

Harish said that as the international community observes the day, it is important to "remember that the fight against Islamophobia is inseparable from the broader struggle against religious discrimination in all its forms” and urged nations to work towards a future where every individual, regardless of their faith, can live with dignity, security, and respect.

The UN General Assembly had adopted a resolution sponsored by 60 member-states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) designating March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. The document stressed that terrorism and violent extremism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization, or ethnic group.