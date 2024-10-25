ETV Bharat / bharat

Religious Conversion Allegations Surface In Rae Bareli's Bardar Village

Authorities intervened in Bardar village, Rae Bareli, during a prayer meeting, alleging Christian missionaries were attempting to lure villagers into converting to Christianity.

A significant incident of alleged religious conversion has emerged in the Gurubakshganj area of Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli.
Police detained Rajesh Kumar, alias David, from the nearby Sagauli village in Unnao, for alleged conversions (Etv Bharat)
Published : 35 minutes ago

Rae Bareli: A significant incident of alleged religious conversion has emerged in the Gurubakshganj area of Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli. On Thursday, local authorities intervened during an afternoon prayer meeting in Bardar village where Christian missionaries were reportedly attempting to lure villagers into converting to Christianity.

Upon receiving a tip-off, the police arrived at the scene to find 60 to 70 women and children gathered at the residence of Awadhesh. The police discovered materials promoting Christianity and detained several individuals, including two men and many women, for questioning.

Police station in-charge Brajesh Kumar Singh confirmed that the police acted swiftly following the informer’s alert. Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Sinha added that there were allegations against an individual misleading villagers with promises of miracles and cures for incurable diseases, encouraging them to convert.

Among those detained was Rajesh Kumar, alias David, from the nearby Sagauli village in Unnao. A case has been registered, and authorities are investigating the involvement of other individuals in the alleged conversion activities. Further actions will be determined based on the ongoing investigation.

