Religious attacks by China on Tibet on the rise, claims Choezin, MP of Tibet Government-in-Exile

ETV Bharat's Shefali Pandey speaking to Choezin, MP of Tibet Government-in-Exile.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Choezin, a Member of the Parliament of Tibet's government-in-exile, on Monday claimed that China has increased cultural and religious attacks on Tibetans.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Choezin, said that in China, Tibetan children as young as three years of age are also being sent to colonial boarding schools. "Efforts are being made to erase the religious and cultural identity of Tibetans. The human rights situation in Tibet has become the worst in the world," added Choezin.

She added that in the Freedom House report, Tibet has remained on the list of least free countries for three consecutive years. "The situation of human rights in Tibet has gone from bad to worse. Monasteries were destroyed first. China's policy is to erase the identity of Tibet, so cultural and religious attacks have increased now," she added.

"Apart from this, DNA sampling is being done. Personal life is being monitored. In the recent Universal Periodic Review, concern over all this was also expressed," quipped Choezin.

According to Choezin India has always helped Tibet. "India is our strength. We want India should take a solid stand so the Dalai Lama can return to Tibet. Our last talks with China were held in 2010. There has been no conversation since then. Now efforts should be made to put pressure on China by the Indian government so that talks can be resumed," Choezin concluded.