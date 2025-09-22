ETV Bharat / bharat

Relief For TN Minister, Wife, SC Puts On Hold Proceedings Against Them In Disproportionate Assets Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday decided to put on hold an order passed by the Madras High Court, which reversed the discharge of Tamil Nadu Minister M Durai Murugan and his wife in a disproportionate assets case.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih. The petitioners were represented by senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and P Wilson before the apex court.

The bench sought a response from the state government on a plea jointly filed by the minister and his wife, D Shanthakumari, against the high court order passed in April 2025.

After hearing submissions, the bench decided to put on hold further proceedings before the trial court. The bench issued notice and tagged the matter along with similar cases pending before the Supreme Court in connection with the issue of sanction.

The petitioners had questioned the obtaining of the sanction from the speaker of the legislative assembly, rather than from the governor, since at the time of the offence, Murugan was the minister. They have also challenged the clubbing of their assets.

The high court had allowed the revision petition filed by the state to set aside the order of January 31, 2017, by the special Judge/ Chief Judicial Magistrate, Vellore, discharging him in the FIR lodged on November 23, 2011.