Relief For TN Minister, Wife, SC Puts On Hold Proceedings Against Them In Disproportionate Assets Case
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 22, 2025 at 5:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday decided to put on hold an order passed by the Madras High Court, which reversed the discharge of Tamil Nadu Minister M Durai Murugan and his wife in a disproportionate assets case.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih. The petitioners were represented by senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and P Wilson before the apex court.
The bench sought a response from the state government on a plea jointly filed by the minister and his wife, D Shanthakumari, against the high court order passed in April 2025.
After hearing submissions, the bench decided to put on hold further proceedings before the trial court. The bench issued notice and tagged the matter along with similar cases pending before the Supreme Court in connection with the issue of sanction.
The petitioners had questioned the obtaining of the sanction from the speaker of the legislative assembly, rather than from the governor, since at the time of the offence, Murugan was the minister. They have also challenged the clubbing of their assets.
The high court had allowed the revision petition filed by the state to set aside the order of January 31, 2017, by the special Judge/ Chief Judicial Magistrate, Vellore, discharging him in the FIR lodged on November 23, 2011.
The FIR was lodged by the Deputy Superintendent of Police against the petitioners for offences allegedly under section 13(l)Ce) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
It was alleged that when the petitioner was serving as minister, Government of Tamil Nadu, between the period May 13, 2006 and May 14, 2011, he had been in possession of pecuniary resources and properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.
The prosecution alleged the petitioner and his wife amassed disproportionate assets of Rs 1,40,74,174 during the check period.
The petitioners contended that the clubbing of assets by the prosecution was illegal and contrary to the scheme of section 13 of the PC Act, 1988.
