Relief For Nimisha Priya As Yemeni Authorities Postpone Execution Day Before Scheduled Date

Priya, hailing from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, has been found guilty of murdering a Yemeni citizen in July, 2017.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 15, 2025 at 1:59 PM IST

New Delhi: The execution of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen, has been postponed by Yemeni authorities, sources said on Tuesday. The execution was scheduled for Wednesday.

Priya, hailing from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, has been found guilty of murdering a Yemeni citizen in July 2017. It has been learnt that the local authorities in Yemen have postponed the execution scheduled for July 16, PTI reported, quoting sources.

In 2020, a Yemeni court handed her the death sentence and the country's Supreme Judicial Council dismissed her appeal in November 2023. The 38-year-old nurse is presently lodged in a jail in Sana'a, the Yemeni capital city that is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis.

