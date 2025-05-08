ETV Bharat / bharat

Reliance Withdraws 'Inadvertently Filed' Application For 'Operation Sindoor' Trademark

An application to register 'Operation Sindoor' was filed yesterday under trademark Class 41 to use the phrase for entertainment-related purposes.

Reliance Withdraws 'Inadvertently Filed' Application For 'Operation Sindoor' Trademark
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2025 at 5:47 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has withdrawn its application seeking trademark registration for 'Operation Sindoor', saying it was "filed inadvertently by a junior clerk without authorisation".

RIL and five others had approached the Controller General of Patents Design and Trade Marks for registration of the term 'Operation Sindoor'. Under the operation, aerial strikes were launched by the Indian armed forces on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This came nearly two weeks after 26 civilians were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Jio Studios, a unit of RIL, had filed an application on May 7 under trademark Class 41 that convers services like education and entertainment, live performances and events, film and media production, digital content delivery and others. This category is usually used by broacasters, hinting that 'Operation Sindoor' can be used as the title of a film or web series.

In a statement issued on Thursday, RIL clarified that it has no intention of trademarking Operation Sindoor, a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery. "Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application, which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation," it read.

The statement mentioned that RIL and all its stakeholders are "proud of Operation Sindoor, which came about in response to a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Operation Sindoor is the proud achievement of our brave Armed Forces in India's uncompromising fight against the evil of terrorism. Reliance stands fully in support of our Government and Armed Forces in this fight against terrorism. Our commitment to the motto of 'INDIA FIRST' remains unwavering."

Apart from RIL, five others namely Mukesh Chetram Agarwal, Group Captain (retired) Kamal Singh Oberth, Alok Kothari, Jayaraj T and Uttam had sought trademark registrations.

Hyderabad: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has withdrawn its application seeking trademark registration for 'Operation Sindoor', saying it was "filed inadvertently by a junior clerk without authorisation".

RIL and five others had approached the Controller General of Patents Design and Trade Marks for registration of the term 'Operation Sindoor'. Under the operation, aerial strikes were launched by the Indian armed forces on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This came nearly two weeks after 26 civilians were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Jio Studios, a unit of RIL, had filed an application on May 7 under trademark Class 41 that convers services like education and entertainment, live performances and events, film and media production, digital content delivery and others. This category is usually used by broacasters, hinting that 'Operation Sindoor' can be used as the title of a film or web series.

In a statement issued on Thursday, RIL clarified that it has no intention of trademarking Operation Sindoor, a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery. "Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application, which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation," it read.

The statement mentioned that RIL and all its stakeholders are "proud of Operation Sindoor, which came about in response to a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Operation Sindoor is the proud achievement of our brave Armed Forces in India's uncompromising fight against the evil of terrorism. Reliance stands fully in support of our Government and Armed Forces in this fight against terrorism. Our commitment to the motto of 'INDIA FIRST' remains unwavering."

Apart from RIL, five others namely Mukesh Chetram Agarwal, Group Captain (retired) Kamal Singh Oberth, Alok Kothari, Jayaraj T and Uttam had sought trademark registrations.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OPERATION SINDOORRELIANCEPAHALGAM TERROR ATTACKOPERATION SINDOOR TRADEMARK ROW

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.