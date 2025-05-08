Reliance Withdraws 'Inadvertently Filed' Application For 'Operation Sindoor' Trademark

Hyderabad: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has withdrawn its application seeking trademark registration for 'Operation Sindoor', saying it was "filed inadvertently by a junior clerk without authorisation".

RIL and five others had approached the Controller General of Patents Design and Trade Marks for registration of the term 'Operation Sindoor'. Under the operation, aerial strikes were launched by the Indian armed forces on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This came nearly two weeks after 26 civilians were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Jio Studios, a unit of RIL, had filed an application on May 7 under trademark Class 41 that convers services like education and entertainment, live performances and events, film and media production, digital content delivery and others. This category is usually used by broacasters, hinting that 'Operation Sindoor' can be used as the title of a film or web series.

In a statement issued on Thursday, RIL clarified that it has no intention of trademarking Operation Sindoor, a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery. "Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application, which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation," it read.

The statement mentioned that RIL and all its stakeholders are "proud of Operation Sindoor, which came about in response to a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Operation Sindoor is the proud achievement of our brave Armed Forces in India's uncompromising fight against the evil of terrorism. Reliance stands fully in support of our Government and Armed Forces in this fight against terrorism. Our commitment to the motto of 'INDIA FIRST' remains unwavering."

Apart from RIL, five others namely Mukesh Chetram Agarwal, Group Captain (retired) Kamal Singh Oberth, Alok Kothari, Jayaraj T and Uttam had sought trademark registrations.