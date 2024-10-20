ETV Bharat / bharat

Mukesh Ambani Visits Kedarnath, Badrinath Dhams; Donates Rs 5 Crore

Chamoli/Rudraprayag: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani paid a visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham on Sunday.

After reaching the Bhu Baikunth Badrinath Dhamm at 9 am, he was welcomed by all the officials including Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) President Ajendra Ajay. There he performed worship followed by a Veda chanting. He also visited the Mata Lakshmi temple on the premises.

BKTC President said Ambani, who pays annual visits to the holy places, donated Rs 5 crore. He also agreed to a photograph with BKTC officials and fans at the Singh Dwar.

The doors of Badrinath Dham will be closed on November 17 for the winter break and Lord Narayan will be worshipped at the Narsingh Temple of Joshimath and the Yoga Dhyan Badri Temple of Pandukeshwar during the closure.

The idol of Lord Badri Narayan, Uddhav, goes to the Yoga Dhyan Temple of Pandukeshwar on his vehicle Garuda and the holy throne of Shankaracharya and the chief priest Rawal are shifted to the Narsingh Temple of Joshimath.