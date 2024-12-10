ETV Bharat / bharat

Reliance Group To Explore Investment Windows In Tripura: CM Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday announced a team from the Reliance Group of Industries would visit the state soon to explore potential investment opportunities. He was addressing the Janajati Ekta Sammelan by Takarjala and Mandwi Mandals at Khumulwng.

"I visited Mumbai and met Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Group. I requested him to consider visiting Tripura as our state has immense potential, including opportunities in tourism and bamboo. We discussed for 45 minutes, during which he assured me that a team would be visiting soon. Additionally, we have signed an MoU with Tata Group to upgrade the ITIs, neglected for years, in the state with an investment of ₹700 crores on modernisation them," he said.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that the Northeast region, once plagued by terrorism and violence, witnessed significant transformation under BJP's leadership. He attributed this change to the signing of multiple agreements and the establishment of peace in the region.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the HIRA (highway, internet, railway, and airway) model of development. Earlier, we had only one National Highway. But now, significant developments are taking place, including the extension of highways. We never imagined that trains like the Vistadome and Rajdhani Express would operate in the state. But it has become a reality today, thanks to the Act East policy and PM Modi's vision. The previous governments never gave due respect to Maharaja Bir Bikram. However, after the BJP formed the government, we bestowed the due honour on him and took several initiatives in his name," Saha said.

He further said the state government is focused on the development of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) for which a slew of measures including increasing the number of seats in TTAADC and declaring 12 blocks as Aspirational Blocks, have been taken

"We resolved the 23-year-old Bru issue. The BJP is committed to the socio-economic development and political empowerment of tribals. Since this government came into power, we established the Tripura Tribal Research and Cultural Institute cum Museum at Lambucherra to preserve the history, culture, and traditions of the state. Our government is also dedicated to providing quality education to the Janajati students," he added.