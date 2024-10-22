Mukesh Ambani To Extend Help In Conservation Of World's Highest Temple

Dehradun: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has come forward to conserve and renovate Lord Tungnath temple, the third Kedar among the famous five Kedars.

He deliberated on the matter with Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) President Ajendra Ajay in detail and said he would provide all possible help for the conservation and revival of the edifice.

Tunganath is a form of Lord Shiva and the temple is considered the highest in the world as it stands at 1,200 feet above sea level. The structure has tilted over the years which is a matter of concern for the government.

Ambani was in the temples of Kedarnath and Badrinath two days back when he met Ajay, who informed the former about the condition of Tunganath temple which has leaned to one side. The industrialist assured BKTC of all possible help to preserve the temple. Ambani also donated Rs five lakh to the committee.

Ajay said the Ambani family visits Badrinath and Kedarnath Dhams every year. During this time they enquire about the arrangements of the religious places. This time, he was told about the condition of the Tungnath temple, on which he assured us to provide all possible help. Although the government is also making every effort to protect the temple, any help from the Ambanis welcome. They always had faith in the temples here.

The Tungnath temple located in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand is built in Nagarjuna style, which is about a thousand years old. Legend has it that Ravana had practised penance here to please Lord Shiva. This temple comes under the Archaeological Survey of India. It is said that stones in the temple's hall and on the roof have been shaken.