Relentless Rainfall Triggers Widespread Flooding, Five Deaths Across Assam

Guwahati: Torrential rainfall over the past several days has thrown life out of gear across Assam, with both urban and natural flooding affecting large parts of the state. Guwahati is also battling severe artificial flooding, while north and central Assam are grappling with swelling rivers due to water discharge from major hydroelectric projects. While four people lost their lives in a landslide induced by incessant showers in Guwahati, one was swept by a gushing stream in Lakhimpur.

Among the victims are Poonam Goswami and her daughter Neelakshi, buried under debris in Chapaidong, and five-year-old Ranjita Boro, who succumbed to her injuries sustained in a landslide. Deepjyoti Boro was buried under the debris of his home in Datalpara, hit by a landslide. Key areas like Kamakhya, Kharghuli, Gorchuk and Noonmati have experienced significant destruction.

A man, identified as Biren Pawe, reportedly lost his life after being swept away by floodwaters in Lakhimpur in North Assam, with the situation exacerbated due to heavy downpours and a rise in water levels of the Ranganadi river.

Guwahati Paralysed by Urban Flooding

Guwahati has been inundated for over 56 hours, with heavy downpour leading to severe waterlogging in many parts of the city. Roads have turned into rivers in localities like Chandmari, Zoo Road, VIP Road, Rajgarh, Rukminigaon, Hatigaon, Beltola, Khanapara, Six Mile, Panjabari and Jorabat.

Hundreds of vehicles are stuck in waterlogged streets, while students, office-goers and commuters have been trapped in traffic for hours. The situation has effectively brought the city to its knees. Additionally, a landslide triggered by incessant rainfall in Bonda-Chapaijan on the outskirts of Guwahati claimed three lives.

Authorities have indicated that the situation may not improve by the weekend, as the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a Red Alert for the next 48 hours, predicting heavy to very-heavy rainfall across the city and the state. As a precaution, all educational institutions in Kamrup have been ordered to remain closed on Saturday. The state government has also declared a special leave for government employees in the affected regions.

Devastation in Lakhimpur Due to Ranganadi Flood

Lakhimpur is experiencing a disastrous flood following the release of excess water from the Ranganadi Hydroelectric Project. On Friday, the opening of Gates 1 and 2 led to a massive surge of water in downstream areas, inundating many villages. Floodwaters are flowing over major roads, destroying houses, livestock and essential properties. In the submerged Bhoganiya area, a man identified as Biren Pawai reportedly lost his life after being swept away by floodwaters. Over 1,000 families in more than 40 villages are affected, with some areas completely marooned due to road collapses and submersion.

Water has entered into a locality in Assam. (ETV Bharat)

Rising Water Levels in Central Assam

In Central Assam, the release of water from seven gates of the Kopili Hydroelectric Project at Khandong has sparked fears of further worsening of flood conditions. Continuous rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya over the past three to four days has raised water levels in the Kopili River and the Kharagol River. This has increased the risk of flooding in low-lying areas along the rivers. Dima Hasao district has also been severely affected, with landslides and incessant rains disrupting normal life in the hilly terrain.

More Rain in the Offing

As per the RMC forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over the next two days in Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta and Tamulpur. On June 1, extremely heavy rain has been forecast for Nalbari, Darrang and Udalguri. The current weather conditions are attributed to a low-pressure system developing over Assam due to a sea storm approaching from Bangladesh, moving at a speed of 24.5 km/h. However, this system is expected to weaken gradually by Sunday.