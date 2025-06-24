ETV Bharat / bharat

Relatives Of Medical Students Who Died In Ahmedabad Plane Crash Handed Over Rs 6 Crore by VPS Hospitals Chairman

Compassionate gesture by Dr. Shamseer Vayalil founder chairman of VPS hospitals in Kerala

Compensation to Ahmedabad plane crash victims
Compensation to Ahmedabad plane crash victims (ETV Bharat)
Published : June 24, 2025 at 7:56 PM IST

Updated : June 24, 2025 at 8:06 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: In a gesture of compassion, Dr. Shamseer Vayalil, founder and chairman of VPS Hospitals handed over assistance of Rs 6 crore to the families of medical students who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12.

The families of Aryan Rajput, a first-year MBBS student from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, Manav Bhadu from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Jayaprakash Chaudhary from Barmer and Rakesh Gobarbhai Deora from Bhavnagar in Gujarat received the assistance.

At a function held on the campus, Medical College Dean Dr. Meenakshi Pareek, Hospital Superintendent Dr. Rakesh S. Joshi and the office bearers of the Junior Doctor’s Association were present. Relatives of the deceased medical students received Rs 25 lakh each.

An assistance of Rs 3.5 lakh was also given to each of the 14 people who had to stay in the hospital for five or more days due to burns, fractures and internal injuries. The compensation was handed over to those recommended by the Junior Doctor’s Association after consultation with the Dean.

Dr. Kelvin Gameti, Dr. Pratham Kolcha, relatives of faculty members Manishaben and their 8-month-old son were also included in this. Dr. Shamseer Vayalil is also the son-in-law of prominent Malayali industrialist Yusuf Ali.

Among the 259 deceased in the plane crash,19 were non-passengers who were not on the ill-fated flight but died in the crash site.

