Rejected Once? EPFO Gives No Second Chance For Govt Employees' Higher Pension Applications

Hyderabad: For thousands of employees across India, the dream of receiving a higher pension is slipping away. Once their applications are rejected by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), there is no provision for renewal or reconsideration—leaving their hopes dashed and turning into despair.

One such case involves a lower-level employee from a government sector organisation in Hyderabad. After waiting over a year while the EPFO kept his application under review, it was abruptly rejected without explanation. Upon further inquiry, it was revealed that the management had failed to provide the complete details requested by the EPFO, resulting in the application's rejection. Helpless, both the management and EPFO officials admitted that nothing more could be done.

This is not an isolated incident. Thousands of employees in central and state government organisations are caught in a similar predicament. Once an application for a higher pension is rejected, there is no opportunity to reapply or correct documentation, leaving applicants anxious and frustrated.

7.35 Lakh Applications Rejected Nationwide

Of the 17.49 lakh higher pension applications received across the country, Telangana alone accounted for 1.65 lakh and Andhra Pradesh for 57,000. Alarmingly, the EPFO has already rejected 7.35 lakh applications, often due to minor technical errors.

Applicants were required to submit Form 3A and Form 6A challans, which document contributions from the inception of the EPF-1995 Act until 2009. Employees argue, however, that it is the responsibility of their respective organisations to maintain and provide these records. They question the fairness of being penalised for administrative lapses beyond their control.

Employees Seek Justice Like Vizag Steel Workers

More than 1,800 employees and pensioners from the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant faced similar rejection. Despite paying EPS dues totalling Rs 410 crore, they were told they were ineligible for higher pensions due to technical clauses in the EPF Trust Rules. However, following intervention by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and discussions with the Centre, the issue was resolved in their favour.

Now, employees across government sectors are demanding the same kind of intervention. They are urging authorities to ensure that central and state sector employees are not denied their rightful pensions over procedural shortcomings.

Rejected for Petty Reasons: Sunkari Mallesham, CBT Member

“Thousands of employees in Hyderabad’s central and state government organisations have had their higher pension applications rejected for trivial reasons,” said Sunkari Mallesham, a member of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT).

“We raised this issue in the regional board meeting on March 27. EPFO officials claim they are acting on instructions from the central office and will only change course if new directives are issued. I will raise this matter again at the upcoming CBT meetings and push for all eligible employees to receive their higher pensions.”

