Reiterating Central Govt's Commitment Against Drug Trafficking, Home Minister To Chair NCORD Meet

New Delhi: Reiterating the Central government's commitment to zero tolerance policy against drug trafficking to curb the menace of drugs, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 7th apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) on Thursday in New Delhi.

Being aware of the fact that Jammu & Kashmir has become a hotspot for Pakistan-backed drug traffickers and terrorists for doing illicit business, the Home Ministry will inaugurate the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal office at Srinagar on the same day.

“The new zonal office at Srinagar will be helpful for all the law enforcing agencies to fight against the drug menace mushrooming in this sensitive region,” a senior Home Ministry official said. During the programme on Thursday, Amit Shah will launch the National Narcotics Helpline MANAS (Madak Padarth Nisedh Asuchna Kendra). The Home Minister will also release NCB's Annual Report 2023 and Compendium on Nasha Mukt Bharat.

“The meeting is aimed to coordinate and synergise the efforts of various Central and State Government agencies involved in countering drug trafficking and abuse in India,” the official said. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India has adopted a Zero Tolerance Policy against drug trafficking to curb the menace of drugs. The Ministry of Home Affairs will achieve PM Modi's goal of a drug-free India by 2047 through a three-point strategy- strengthening of institutional structure, coordination among all narco agencies and extensive public awareness campaign, the official said.

“As part of this strategy several steps have been taken, which include organising NCORD meetings of all stakeholders at all levels of the four-tier system regularly,” the official added.

According to the official, other steps to fight the drug menace include the launch of a dedicated centralised NCORD portal for sharing activities and best practices and the formation of a Joint Coordination Committee for coordination on operational matters of specific large cases, which have connections with other crimes and international ramifications.

“Establishment of a dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in all States/UTs, high priority to drug disposal drive, launch of NIDAAN portal for narco offenders, creation of canine squads for drug detection, strengthening the forensic capabilities, establishment of Special NDPS Courts and Fast Track Courts and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) for generating awareness against drug abuse,” are some of the other initiatives taken by the government to fight drug menace.

It is worth mentioning that the NCORD mechanism was formed in 2016 for better coordination between states and the Ministry of Home Affairs. It has been further strengthened through a four-tier system in 2019. It has an apex level NCORD Committee, which is headed by the Union Home Secretary, Executive Level NCORD Committee, which is headed by the Special Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, State Level NCORD Committees, headed by Chief Secretaries and District Level NCORD Committees – headed by District Magistrates.

