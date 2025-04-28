ETV Bharat / bharat

Registration Open For JEE (Advanced) 2025; Check Last Date And Exam Schedule

According to IIT Kanpur, organising institute for the exam, the exam will be held on May 18 while results will be out on June 2.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 28, 2025 at 12:31 PM IST

Kota: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the organizing institute for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2025 has issued registration forms for the exam.

The IIT Kanpur has scheduled the JEE Advanced 2025 on 18 May while May 2 is the last date for submitting the registration forms. The registration fees can be deposited till May 5.

Education expert Dev Sharma said that an online-page has been started in the name of 'Registration Related Issues' where the candidates can login to this page through JEE-Main application-number, roll number and date of birth and submit the problem being faced in online registration.

IIT Kanpur will release the result of JEE Advanced on June 2. Following the result declaration, candidates will be able to participate in the counseling of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The counseling will start on June 3.

Through the counseling, the selectees will get admission in IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFITs. The counseling will go on till the month of July after which the studies of the new batch will start in all these institutes from the month of August.

Courses Offered Through JEE Advanced
According to the brochure released by IIT Kanpur, through the JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelors, Integrated Masters, Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture. Both Bachelors and Masters degrees are awarded to candidates enrolled in the dual degree programs upon successful completion of the course curriculum requirements.

In some of the IITs, students enrolled into the 4-year Bachelors program have the option to pursue B.Tech. (Honors) and/or B.Tech. with Minors, it said.

