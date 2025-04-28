ETV Bharat / bharat

Registration Open For JEE (Advanced) 2025; Check Last Date And Exam Schedule

Kota: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the organizing institute for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2025 has issued registration forms for the exam.

The IIT Kanpur has scheduled the JEE Advanced 2025 on 18 May while May 2 is the last date for submitting the registration forms. The registration fees can be deposited till May 5.

Education expert Dev Sharma said that an online-page has been started in the name of 'Registration Related Issues' where the candidates can login to this page through JEE-Main application-number, roll number and date of birth and submit the problem being faced in online registration.

IIT Kanpur will release the result of JEE Advanced on June 2. Following the result declaration, candidates will be able to participate in the counseling of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The counseling will start on June 3.