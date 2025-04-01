Region From Bihar To Bangladesh Prone To Earthquake: IIT Prof

Kanpur: A senior professor of IIT Kanpur and seismological expert has claimed that the region from Bihar to Bangladesh can see the massive devastation caused by an earthquake like the just-happened catastrophe in Myanmar, Bangkok and Tonga.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Professor Javen N Malik said delta areas of the Ganga and Bhamaputra Rivers were hit by a massive earthquake in 2000.

"Such a situation had arisen there, whose evidence is present to date. In those days, Professor Nakata of Hiroshima University had identified the epicentre of the earthquake. When the team from IIT Kanpur reached there, it came to light that earthquakes can hit Bihar and surrounding areas like West Bengal and Bangladesh in future," Malik said.

"From the remains of the earthquake found there, it seems that the tremors were very strong. Similarly, the large cracks in the floor and surface area also point to a strong earthquake. The study prepared by IIT Kanpur on the probable timeline of the quake will soon be submitted to the Ministry of Earth Sciences," Malik added.

Malik further said the earthquakes that occurred near the Ganga-Brahmaputra region years ago had an intensity of up to seven magnitude.

"In the coming times, we can say that tremors of the same intensity may occur once again in the region. However, the intensity can also be less than this," he added.