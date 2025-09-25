ETV Bharat / bharat

'Refund Over Rs 43 Lakh With 18% Interest To Plot Buyer': SC To Builder

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said there is no principle of law that an interest in default charged by the builder can never be granted to the flat or plot buyer, while directing a real estate firm to refund over Rs 43 lakh to a plot buyer with 18 per cent interest.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih. The bench held that this is a case where refund of the principal amount of Rs 43,13,212, with interest at the rate of 9% per annum for a plot booked in 2006, as awarded by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), will not serve the ends of justice.

The bench said: “the delay caused by it (the firm) in offering the plot, the fact that the respondent charged the appellant delay compensation @ 18% p.a. on the due amount, and the long wait that the appellant had to endure over a period of a decade, causing harassment and anxiety, which are writ large, we find that this is an appropriate case where refund of the principal amount with interest @ 9% p.a., as awarded by the NCDRC, will not serve the ends of justice”. The bench enhanced the compensation originally ordered by NCDRC, to be paid by M/s Business Park Town Planners Ltd.

The bench said the rate of interest charged by the builder cannot be granted to the buyer as a rule of thumb; however, in the present case, equity and fairness demand that the respondent be put to the same rigours for charging 18% interest and face consequences similar to those imposed on the appellant for the default committed by him.

“If we hold otherwise, we will be perpetuating a manifestly wrong bargain. We, therefore, substitute the rate of interest awarded by the NCDRC and increase it from 9% to 18% per annum, while keeping the other terms intact. Respondent shall refund the requisite amount within a period of two months from the date”, said the apex court.

The bench, citing a series of judgments, said it cannot be said that this court has always rejected the claim of parity. The bench said, suffice it to say, there is no principle of law that interest in default charged by the builder can never be granted to the buyer.

"Law is well settled that the amount of interest should be reasonable. What is reasonable varies from case to case. The same is to be granted considering the facts and circumstances of each case,'' the bench said.

The bench said the series of judgments cited by the respondent to buttress its argument that this court has consistently granted interest @ 9% p.a. will make no difference to the decision in this list, as all the said cases were decided in light of the peculiar facts of each case.