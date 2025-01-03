Reformed Naxals Claim Not All Benefits Promised by Karnataka Government Reached Them

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last week extended an open invitation to Naxals to surrender and reintegrate into the mainstream. He also announced financial and legal help to Naxals under the state's Naxal Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy.

The sudden announcement raised many eyebrows as it comes amidst the general perception that the Naxal problem in Karnataka is almost negligible. Many attribute the CM's announcement to the concerns raised by a section of people and reformed Naxals over the recent killing of Naxal leader Vikram Gowda in an encounter by the Anti-Naxal Force near Udupi and urged the government to be sympathetic towards Naxals.

In this context, ETV Bharat takes a look at the past efforts of the state government to bring Naxals into the mainstream and also about the current situation of the Naxal problem.

Naxal Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme

The early efforts of the Karnataka government to persuade and bring Naxals into the mainstream date back to 2005 especially after two suspected women Naxallites - Parvathi and Hajiba - were gunned down by the police in Udupi forests. The encounter highlighted the growing influence of Naxalims in the Kudremukh National Park in Western Ghats spread across Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada districts. Till then, the left extremism was seen only in parts of Raichur and Tumakuru districts bordering the then united Andhra Pradesh.

The intelligence reports during those days revealed that over 50 young men and women have been active in Naxalism and more are being attracted toward it. This forced the state government to take the issue seriously and start efforts to persuade them to shun arms. The efforts of civil society members like late activist and journalist Gowri Lankesh also fast-tracked the rehabilitation efforts.

After having offered cash incentives, building houses and other infrastructure at tribal habitats on an ad-hoc basis, the state government formally announced a policy in 2015 for Naxals willing to surrender and reform. The policy had three objectives; facilitate the return of Naxals and left extremists to the mainstream by simplifying the process, offer cash incentives and vocational courses to help them take up businesses for livelihood post surrender and offer necessary legal help to fight their cases.

"Since then as many as 14 Naxals have surrendered and they have been successfully rehabilitated. This apart, many Naxals from Karnataka, who were surrendered in other states, have also been rehabilitated," said Jintendra Kumar Dayama, Superintendent of Police, Anti-Naxal Force (ANF), Udupi.

The current Congress government revised the policy in March 2024 with increased cash incentives and benefits in order to speed up the process of surrender of remaining Naxals.

What does the scheme entail?

As per the revised policy, the Naxals classified as Category A (a native of Karnataka and an active member of an armed group with criminal cases) will get a cash incentive of Rs 7.5 lakh after his or her surrender while Category B (Not from Karnataka but operating in the state as a member of an armed group) and Category C (those supporting and helping Naxals by being their informants without any criminal cases) are eligible for Rs 4 lakh and Rs 2 lakh compensation respectively. While 50% of the cash incentive will be given immediately after the surrender, the remaining amount will be paid in two installments at an interval of one year.

The scheme also offers Rs 5,000 per month for a year if any surrendered Naxal takes up own business or joins any vocational course. The same facility will be extended to those wishing to take up formal education. Additional incentives will be paid to those who help police catch active underground Naxals or find out their arm dumps. They are also eligible for additional cash incentives if they surrender arms and communication devices. The cash incentive ranges from Rs 2,000 for hand grenades to 50,000 for sniffer rifles.

Are these benefits reaching reformed Naxals?

Naxals, who surrendered in the past, claim that not all benefits have reached them. Of the 14 people surrendered so far, a few have rejected the incentive and those accepted have not got the full amount. Promises to sanction houses and agricultural land have remained on paper.

While reformed Naxals are not much concerned about these benefits, they are hugely disappointed with the government for not providing them with necessary legal aid to fight their cases.

"It's been eight years since I surrendered but still I have six cases pending against me. I have been made to spend my entire time fighting these cases. During my surrender, the government had promised all legal help and speedy trials of our cases. But so far no help has come in my way," says Nilaguli Padmanabh, who surrendered in 2016. He claimed his request for a house and a two-acre land have not been met.

Similar is the case with Kanyakumari. "Ever since her surrender in 2017, she has been languishing in Parappana Agrahara Jail with no legal help from the government side. The government should focus on speedy disposal of such cases," said Sirimane Nagaraj, who deserted the Naxal movement in 2014.

Responding to the demand, the Naxal Surrender and Rehabilitation Committee, which comprises members from civil society, had recently sent a proposal to the government to set up special courts to trial cases against reformed Naxals. But the request was rejected on technical grounds. However, the government promised the speedy trial of these cases in jurisdictional courts and legal aid.

Banjagere Jayaprakash, a member of the committee, agrees that not all benefits have reached the reformed Naxals. The promise to provide agricultural land is not fulfilled owing to legal issues. "The change of guard in the state government, ideological differences and dissolution of the committee have also contributed to this," he adds.

Padmanabha says unlike when Gowri Lankesh and former minister AK Subbaiah were its members, the committee has not been active of late. "The state government and the rehabilitation committee seem to be only interested in bringing Naxals out from the forests and surrender but not providing them proper rehabilitation and legal help," he said.

How serious is the Naxal problem now?

As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Naxal activities in Karnataka never reached the extreme levels as in other states even during its peak time between 2000 and 2007. In fact, people of the state had even forgotten that Naxallism existed in the state until the recent encounter of Naxal leader Vikram Gowda near Peetabailu in Karkal taluk in Udupi district by the ANF.

Following the death of Gowda, the Naxal activities have almost come to a standstill. Their support base has also eroded over the years, as per ANF. "There are only seven Naxals operating in Karnataka as of now. Of them five are from Chikkamagaluru district, remaining two - Jisha and Ramesh are from Kerala and Tamil Nadu respectively," says Jitendra Kumar.

Efforts are on to persuade them to return to the mainstream and the ANF has been sending feelers to them through the locals and the members of the Naxal rehabilitation committee. "So far none of the seven has come forward to surrender and reform. But our efforts are on. We are more than happy to facilitate their surrender and make Karnataka free from Naxal activities," Jitendra says.