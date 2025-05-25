ETV Bharat / bharat

Referendum On Reinstating Entrance Test For PhD Admission Held At JNU; Check Result

JNUSU President Nitish Kumar accused VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit of backtracking on her assurance to reinstate the entrance test.

According to a JNUSU spokesperson, a total of 1424 votes were cast between 5 pm to 10 pm on Saturday of which 1323 were in favour of reinstating the JNUEE while 96 votes were cast against it.
According to a JNUSU spokesperson, a total of 1424 votes were cast between 5 pm to 10 pm on Saturday of which 1323 were in favour of reinstating the JNUEE while 96 votes were cast against it. (ETV Bharat)
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Saturday conducted a referendum—to press for its demand for admission to PhD through the JNU Joint Entrance Examination (JNUEE)--with the participants heavily favouring reinstatement of the entrance test for restoring academic excellence.

According to a JNUSU spokesperson, a total of 1424 votes were cast between 5 pm to 10 pm on Saturday of which 1323 were in favour of reinstating the JNUEE while 96 votes were cast against it. The counting of votes continued till 12 midnight when the results were announced. Most of the estimated 8000 students enrolled at the university abstained from voting in the referendum.

In a video statement issued after the voting, JNUSU President, Nitish Kumar while advocating for the reinstatement of the JNUEE, accused VC, Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit of backtracking on her assurance to reinstate the entrance test.

Kumar said that during the VC's meeting with the previous union, the former assured that 2025-26 PhD admission would be done through entrance exams.

“But when we went for a follow-up meeting with the VC, she said there were no funds to conduct the JNUEE,” Kumar said. He said that the various schools of the varsity had categorically recommended admissions through JNUEE for academic excellence.

“But in a meeting later, the administration arbitrarily decided to do away with the entrance exam on the pretext of lack of finance and logistics,” he said.

