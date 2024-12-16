REET 2025 On February 27, Application Window Open Till January 15

Ajmer: Candidates willing to appear in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2025, to be held on February 27, can start applying from December 16 to January 15 on the official portal of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). The teachers' recruitment examination will be held after 2022.

Board secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma said the government cleared the deck for conducting the examination and preparations for the same are on the verge of completion. Every district will have an examination conduction board with the district collector as its chairman for smooth conduction of the examination. If the number of examinees is high, then the exam can be conducted in two phases.

Apart from new candidates, those who couldn't apply for REET 2022 due to ineligibility, can apply for this exam. Students pursuing the Basic School Training Certificate (BSTC) and B.Ed can also apply. As per the RBSE estimate, approx. 10-12 lakh candidates may appear in the two-tier exam but after the BSTC and B.Ed pursuant are allowed, the number may rise to 15 lakhs.

Before 2022, the REET certificate was valid for up to three years but now it has been made lifelong, paving the way for those aspirants who couldn't appear in the last REET 2022. However, the marks in the REET Exam will not be counted during the preparation of the merit list as this is only an eligibility test.

Sharma said the exam will be taken in two languages and test knowledge of child development, teaching methods, mathematics, science, and social studies. The approval of the government's approval for a change in the syllabus. Candidates would be allowed 2.5 hours with an additional 10 minutes for filling up the fifth option in the OMR. Alike the RPSC Examination, the fifth option will be mandatory if a candidate is not satisfied with the first quadruple options. Marks would be deducted if any candidate fails to fill the fifth option and can also be declared ineligible if it's not attempted as mandatory. The option has been introduced to prevent OMR tampering.

Sharma said candidates have to pay RS 550 as a fee for each tier of the exam. However, the combined fee has been fixed at Rs 750. Aside from the application form, the candidates need to paste their passport-size photos on the admit cards. Action will be taken if any discrepancy is found in the photos.