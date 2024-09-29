'Reduce, Reuse and Recycle:' Modi's Mantra In 'Mann Ki Baat' That Turns 10

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', which marked its 10th anniversary, has shown that people like positive developments and inspiring and encouraging stories.

Speaking in the latest episode of the radio programme in which he touches about social issues and highlights people's efforts for a cause in different parts of the country, he noted that the broadcast is completing 10 years.

Describing it as an "emotional" episode, he said the programme has become a unique platform that celebrates the spirit of India and showcases collective strength of the nation.

He also thanked the media for taking its message to people. Modi said there is generally a perception that people don't pay attention if the content is not spicy or negative. However, 'Mann Ki Baat' has shown that they are eager for positive information.

People like positive things, inspiring examples and encouraging stories, he noted. Modi said the 'Make in India's programme is completing its 10 years, asserting that export is rising in every sector and the rise in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is a testimony to its success. It has helped local manufacturers a lot, he added.

He urged people to buy 'Made in India' products in the coming festival season. Referring to his recent visit to the US, Modi said the return of nearly 300 antiquities to India is being widely talked about.

When people start taking pride in their heritage, the world also respects their sentiments, he said, asserting that a large number of ancient artefacts has been returned to India by different countries in the last 10 years of his government.

In the programme, he highlighted the success of the 'Swachh Bharat' mission, lauding it as a great tribute to Mahatma Gandhi who put special emphasis on cleanliness all his life.

"On the 2nd of October, the Swachh Bharat Mission is completing 10 years. This is an occasion to commend those who turned it into a mass movement. It is also a befitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, who dedicated his entire life to this cause," he said. Gandhi's birth anniversary falls on October 2. "Reduce, reuse and recycle" is being now talked about, he said.

With India witnessing copious rains in the monsoon season, Modi made a mention of efforts being made in different parts of the country to conserve water and lauded the exercise. (With agency inputs)