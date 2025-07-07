ETV Bharat / bharat

Major Recruitment Scam Unearthed At IIT Jodhpur: Two Assistant Registrars Among Three Officers Dismissed, FIR Lodged

Jodhpur: A major recruitment scam has surfaced at the Indian Institute of Technology in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, where an internal investigation revealed that three officers of the institute hired ineligible candidates during recruitment drives between 2019 and 2023.

The authorities have dismissed the three accused officers, including two assistant registrars, and registered a case against them at the concerned police station.

Sources told ETV Bharat that during an internal investigation by the IIT administration, serious irregularities were found in the recruitments carried out between December 2019 and August 2023.

The internal probe found that the entire hiring process lacked transparency as the accused officers allegedly selected ineligible candidates instead of qualified ones. Following this, the IIT dismissed the trio and registered a case against them at Karvad police station.

Sub-inspector, Karvad police station and investigating officer of the case, Mahendra Kumar, said that the Acting Registrar of IIT Jodhpur, Ankur Gupta, lodged an FIR of fraud against Assistant Registrars Laxman Singh and Prashant Bhardwaj, and Junior Superintendent Robin Singh Kaintura for committing serious irregularities in the recruitment process in the institute.

In its complaint, IIT Jodhpur alleged the officials misused their position, took inappropriate decisions for personal gain and did not follow the procedure as per the rules in the written examination.