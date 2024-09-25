Records Altered/Falsely Created In Tala PS In Medic's Rape-Murder: CBI To Special Court In Kolkata

New Delhi: Some records pertaining to the rape and murder case of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar medical college and hospital were "falsely created" and "altered" at the Tala police station in Kolkata, the CBI has alleged.

The central probe agency has told a special court in Kolkata that it has seized CCTV footage of the police station which has been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Kolkata, for examination, they said.

The CBI which interrogated Tala Police Station officer in charge Abhijit Mondal and medical college's former principal Sandip Ghosh in its custody informed the court that "new/additional" facts emerged in its probe showing that "some false records pertaining to the instant case were created/altered in PS Tala".

The agency had arrested Monal on September 14 while Ghosh who was already in judicial custody in corruption was taken into custody in the rape and murder case on September 15 after the orders of the court, they said.

The CBI had arrested prime suspect Sanjay Roy on August 10 on the next day of the gruesome incident after "his role in the commission of crime had already emerged".

It has alleged that an "unnecessary delay of two days" was caused by the seizure of his clothes and belongings that could have resulted in strong evidence against him, they said. The CBI is now probing criminal conspiracy, if any, between Roy, Ghosh and Mondal.