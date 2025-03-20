Record-Breaking Registration For Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra

Dehradun: The much-awaited Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra is set to begin on April 30, and registrations commenced on March 20. On the very first day, a record-breaking 1,65,292 devotees registered for the pilgrimage, surpassing last year's figures.

Registration began at 7 AM, and by 5 PM, over 1.50 lakh devotees had secured their spots, breaking the previous year's record of 1.50 lakh registrations on the first day. Kedarnath Dham saw the highest number of registrations.

Chardham Registration Breakdown

Yamunotri Dham: 30,224 devotees

Gangotri Dham: 30,933 devotees

Kedarnath Dham: 53,570 devotees (Highest)

Badrinath Dham: 49,385 devotees

Hemkund Sahib: 1,180 devotees

Most registrations were done through the online portal, with 1,62,125 devotees registering via the web portal and 3,167 using the mobile app. Additionally, 1,750 private vehicles have also been registered for the pilgrimage.

For the first time, Aadhar-based authentication has been introduced for registration to ensure a smoother experience. The Chardham opening dates have been announced:

April 30 – Gangotri & Yamunotri Dham

May 2 – Kedarnath Dham

May 4 – Badrinath Dham

Devotees can register online at registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in or through the "Tourist Care Uttarakhand" mobile app (iOS). For further assistance, a toll-free helpline 0135-1364 has been issued.

