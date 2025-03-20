ETV Bharat / bharat

Record-Breaking Registration For Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra

The Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra begins on April 30, with registrations starting March 20. A record 1,65,292 devotees registered on day one, surpassing last year’s numbers.

Etv Bharat
Devotees register for the Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra, set to begin on April 30, with a record-breaking 1,65,292 registrations on the first day on March 20. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 11:23 PM IST

Dehradun: The much-awaited Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra is set to begin on April 30, and registrations commenced on March 20. On the very first day, a record-breaking 1,65,292 devotees registered for the pilgrimage, surpassing last year's figures.

Registration began at 7 AM, and by 5 PM, over 1.50 lakh devotees had secured their spots, breaking the previous year's record of 1.50 lakh registrations on the first day. Kedarnath Dham saw the highest number of registrations.

Chardham Registration Breakdown

  • Yamunotri Dham: 30,224 devotees
  • Gangotri Dham: 30,933 devotees
  • Kedarnath Dham: 53,570 devotees (Highest)
  • Badrinath Dham: 49,385 devotees
  • Hemkund Sahib: 1,180 devotees

Most registrations were done through the online portal, with 1,62,125 devotees registering via the web portal and 3,167 using the mobile app. Additionally, 1,750 private vehicles have also been registered for the pilgrimage.

For the first time, Aadhar-based authentication has been introduced for registration to ensure a smoother experience. The Chardham opening dates have been announced:

  • April 30 – Gangotri & Yamunotri Dham
  • May 2 – Kedarnath Dham
  • May 4 – Badrinath Dham

Devotees can register online at registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in or through the "Tourist Care Uttarakhand" mobile app (iOS). For further assistance, a toll-free helpline 0135-1364 has been issued.

Read more: Chardham Yatra 2025: Online Registration Starts, Here's All You Need To Know

Dehradun: The much-awaited Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra is set to begin on April 30, and registrations commenced on March 20. On the very first day, a record-breaking 1,65,292 devotees registered for the pilgrimage, surpassing last year's figures.

Registration began at 7 AM, and by 5 PM, over 1.50 lakh devotees had secured their spots, breaking the previous year's record of 1.50 lakh registrations on the first day. Kedarnath Dham saw the highest number of registrations.

Chardham Registration Breakdown

  • Yamunotri Dham: 30,224 devotees
  • Gangotri Dham: 30,933 devotees
  • Kedarnath Dham: 53,570 devotees (Highest)
  • Badrinath Dham: 49,385 devotees
  • Hemkund Sahib: 1,180 devotees

Most registrations were done through the online portal, with 1,62,125 devotees registering via the web portal and 3,167 using the mobile app. Additionally, 1,750 private vehicles have also been registered for the pilgrimage.

For the first time, Aadhar-based authentication has been introduced for registration to ensure a smoother experience. The Chardham opening dates have been announced:

  • April 30 – Gangotri & Yamunotri Dham
  • May 2 – Kedarnath Dham
  • May 4 – Badrinath Dham

Devotees can register online at registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in or through the "Tourist Care Uttarakhand" mobile app (iOS). For further assistance, a toll-free helpline 0135-1364 has been issued.

Read more: Chardham Yatra 2025: Online Registration Starts, Here's All You Need To Know

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHARDHAM YATRA REGISTRATIONCHARDHAM DEVOTEES REGISTRATIONRECORD BREAKING REGISTRATIONREGISTRATION FOR CHARDHAM YATRA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.