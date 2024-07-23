Record Allocation Earmarked for Safety-Related Activities in Railways: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi : Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said the Indian Railways has been allocated Rs 2.62 lakh crore under Union Budget and Rs 1.08 crore will be used on safety related activities.
Addressing the media persons at Rail Bhawan in Delhi, Vaishnaw said, “Railway will utilize Rs 1.08 lakh crore on safety related activities like renovation and replacing the old tracks, improvement in signaling system, construction of flyovers and Road underpasses and installation of Kavach system.”
Hailing the budget, the Railway Minister pointed out, “This budget will boost the development work and infrastructure expansion. As all are aware that Railways is a transport of low and middle income group people, for this earlier 2500 general coaches were sanctioned for manufacturing now it has been increased up to 10000 general coaches.”
Discussing the safety issue, he said Railways has focused on safety issues. “In this budget Rs 1.08 lakh crore will be utilized for safety in which Kavach installation is the major part. Over 4275 kms optical cables have already been laid for Kavach. Its 4.0 version was approved three day ago. It is not a device but it’s a system of 4-5 components,” Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
He further said, “Railways is working on passengers’ safety and comfort. This budget will help to enhance maximum capacity and develop infrastructure in the railways.”
Discussing Rail connectivity with Kashmir, the Railway Minister said, “Connectivity with Kashmir is an important project, the tunnel one work is underway from Jammu to Srinagar and some works have been completed.”
The Railway is also generating more and more employment in this sector and the major employment drives have been run and the process of employment is done, he said.
Railways have also achieved several milestones in infrastructure. In the past 10 years, Railways commissioned 31,180 km of track. The pace of track laying increased from 4 km per day in 2014-15 to 14.54 km per day in 2023-24. During 2014-2024, IR has electrified 41,655 route kms as compared to only 21,413 route kms till 2014.