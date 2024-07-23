ETV Bharat / bharat

Record Allocation Earmarked for Safety-Related Activities in Railways: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi : Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said the Indian Railways has been allocated Rs 2.62 lakh crore under Union Budget and Rs 1.08 crore will be used on safety related activities.

Addressing the media persons at Rail Bhawan in Delhi, Vaishnaw said, “Railway will utilize Rs 1.08 lakh crore on safety related activities like renovation and replacing the old tracks, improvement in signaling system, construction of flyovers and Road underpasses and installation of Kavach system.”

Hailing the budget, the Railway Minister pointed out, “This budget will boost the development work and infrastructure expansion. As all are aware that Railways is a transport of low and middle income group people, for this earlier 2500 general coaches were sanctioned for manufacturing now it has been increased up to 10000 general coaches.”

Discussing the safety issue, he said Railways has focused on safety issues. “In this budget Rs 1.08 lakh crore will be utilized for safety in which Kavach installation is the major part. Over 4275 kms optical cables have already been laid for Kavach. Its 4.0 version was approved three day ago. It is not a device but it’s a system of 4-5 components,” Ashwini Vaishnaw said.