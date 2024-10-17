Recognition Of Pali As Classical Language Honours Buddha's Great Heritage: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that the recognition of Pali as a classical language honours the great heritage of Lord Buddha, as he took swipe at past Congress governments for its neglect of India's cultural legacy after Independence. In his address at an event held here to mark the International Abhidhamma Divas, he also referred to the current geopolitical scenario and called upon the whole world, "to learn from Buddha, keep the war away, and forge a path for peace".

He said conferring of the status of a classical language on Pali by the government recently, makes this occasion even more special. The prime minister said while every nation associates its heritage with its identity, India was left far behind.

Invaders tried to erase India's identity before its Independence, and those suffering from "slave mindset" did so afterwards, he said, adding that an ecosystem captured the country which took it in an direction opposite to its its heritage.

Modi said his government's policies and programmes have been guided by the teachings of Lord Buddha, reiterating that the world plagued by instability and insecurity can find solution to its problems in his teachings. The entire world can find solutions not in "yuddh" (war) but in Buddha, and it should learn from his teachings to pave the way for peace, he said.

Buddha is not only relevant but also a necessity, he said, referring to the current geopolitical situations. "With a lot of faith, I call upon the whole world, to learn from Buddha, keep the war away, and forge a path for peace," Modi said. In his address, he also quoted some lines from the teachings of Lord Buddha, and said, strife and discord do not lead to peace, and that there is no bigger happiness than peace.

"Welfare for everyone -- this is the message of Lord Buddha," the prime minister told the audience which included a large number of monks, some diplomats and others. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, besides a few monks were also present on the dais.

In his address, Modi underlined that Buddha is both 'bodh' (consciusness) and 'shodh' (research) subject, and his government was laying emphasis on both academics and research in this area. He also recalled that at the United Nations, he had once said that 'India gave Buddha and not 'yuddha' (war) to the world'.

The event hosted at Vigyan Bhawan was held two weeks after the Union Cabinet approved to confer the status of a classical language on Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali. "I am happy that we have had the privilege of giving the status of a classical language to the Pali language in which the teachings of Lord Buddha have been inherited by the world," Modi said, adding, the honour accorded to Pali "honours the great heritage of Lord Buddha".

He lamented that this ancient language is not in use today, and said to preserve Pali is "responsibility of all of us". Languages are soul of a civilisation and culture and this step for honouring Pali is a "humble endeavour" of the government. Modi rued that Pali language took seven decades after Independence to get this status.

Lord Buddha, he said, resides in India's soul, and his teachings will "guide us in this Amrit Kaal". "The country is now moving forward with self-respect, self-confidence, and self-pride, freeing itself from the inferiority complex. It is taking bold decisions due to this transformation. That's why Pali received the status of classical language, and also Marathi," he said.

He also said that "every language of ours, including Pali, has played an important role in nation building. Our new National Education Policy is becoming a medium for their preservation". Modi also paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, an iconic figure who hailed from Dalit community and converted to Buddhism later, noting that his government has been developing places associated with him and Buddhism.

In his address, he also said India as a Vishwa Bandhu is taking the world together, as he cited the assistance offered to Turkiye after an earthquake there, financial aid to Sri Lanka and help given to other countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also greeted people on the occasion of Sharad Purnima and Valmiki Jayanti on Thursday.

In his address, Modi mentioned he would be inaugurating many development works in Sarnath during his visit to Varanasi on October 20.