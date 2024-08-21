ETV Bharat / bharat

'Recognition Of His Leadership': PM Modi Lauds RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Ranked Top Central Banker Globally

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 21, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been ranked as the top central banker globally for the second consecutive year by the US-based Global Finance magazine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded him for the same saying it was a "recognition of his leadership at the RBI and his work towards ensuring economic growth and stability."

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das (ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on receiving the top rating in a global ranking of central bankers, lauding it as a recognition of his leadership.

He said on X, "Congratulations to RBI Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das for this feat, and that too for the second time. This is a recognition of his leadership at the RBI and his work towards ensuring economic growth and stability."

Das has been ranked as the top central banker globally for the second consecutive year by the US-based Global Finance magazine. He has been placed at the top of the list with two other central bank governors, who have been rated A+. Grades are based on a scale from A to F for success in inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management, according to a statement by Global Finance magazine. An 'A' represents excellent performance, while an 'F' for outright failure.

"Happy to announce that for the 2nd consecutive year, RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta has been rated 'A+', in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2024," the RBI said in a post on X. Apart from Das, Denmark's Christian Kettel Thomsen and Switzerland's Thomas Jordan have been ranked under the 'A+' category of central bankers.

Global Finance's annual Central Banker Report Cards honour those bank leaders whose strategies outperformed their peers through originality, creativity and tenacity, it added. The Central Banker Report Cards, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, grade central bank governors of nearly 100 countries, territories and districts, including the European Union, Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, Bank of Central African States and Central Bank of West African States.

