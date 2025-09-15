Reassess Preparedness To Fight Dengue: Centre To States
Till August 31, India registered 49,573 dengue cases and 42 deaths. In 2024, a total of 2,33,519 dengue cases and 297 deaths were reported.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 10:14 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday urged states to reassess their preparedness to fight dengue, particularly in light of the prolonged rainy season and waterlogging in certain areas.
Nadda had held a similar meeting over dengue and malaria in the national capital last week. States have also been advised to intensify vector control, strengthen surveillance and rapid response in Delhi and NCR.
During 2024, a total of 2,33,519 dengue cases and 297 deaths were reported from the country. In 2025 (till August 31) 49,573 cases and 42 deaths have been reported. Nadda chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness for prevention and control of dengue in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in New Delhi.
Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi; Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary; Raja Iqbal Singh, Mayor, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Sunita Dayal, Mayor, Municipal Corporation of Ghaziabad also joined the meeting.
The meeting was convened to undertake a comprehensive review of the epidemiological situation, preparedness of municipal bodies, hospitals, State Governments, and to identify gaps in surveillance, case management and vector control.
Special emphasis was laid on addressing the challenges arising from excessive rainfall, prolonged monsoon, and on galvanizing inter-sectoral coordination between Central, State and local authorities.
In a presentation, the Union Health Minister was briefed on the nationwide dengue situation and preparedness of the country. In Delhi, 964 cases have been reported till August 31 this year as compared to 1,215 cases in the corresponding period of last year. In neighbouring NCR States, 1,646 cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh, 298 from Haryana and 1,181 from Rajasthan.
Nadda noted that the incidence of dengue is currently low, however, he cautioned states to remain vigilant against the potential for a spike in cases. He urged them to reassess their preparedness, particularly in light of the prolonged rainy season and waterlogging in certain areas. The Minister also urged states to proactively anticipate and prepare for any potential epidemics by clearly demonstrating their readiness.
Emphasizing the importance of an aggressive IEC campaign, he encouraged the adoption of innovative strategies to foster dengue awareness in the community, such as conducting special drives in schools, labour camps, and dengue-prone areas.
Highlighting the message of “Jan Chetna through Jan Bhagidari,” Nadda called upon states to actively engage Ward Commissioners, elected representatives, and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in awareness and prevention efforts.
Nadda directed several key action areas to strengthen dengue preparedness in Delhi and NCR. He emphasized intensifying vector control through source reduction, including the removal or treatment of rainfed containers once floodwaters recede, along with insecticide fogging in areas experiencing increased fever cases. Strengthening entomological surveillance to identify hotspots and intensifying fever surveillance across all affected areas were also highlighted.
The health minister called for ensuring hospital readiness by maintaining dedicated wards, sufficient beds, blood components, diagnostics, drugs, and insecticides, and alerting Sentinel Surveillance Hospitals (SSHs) as well as other public and private hospitals.
Establishing a rapid response mechanism with Rapid Response Teams on standby for immediate preventive action was stressed.
Additionally, timely reporting of cases on IHIP-VBD from all hospitals, including private ones, coupled with daily district-level review meetings to track outbreaks and responses, was mandated.
Nadda also underscored the importance of reinforcing inter-sectoral coordination among municipal bodies, railways, local government institutions, disaster management authorities, public health engineering, irrigation departments, NGOs, and state health departments to ensure effective sanitation and vector control drives.
Last week, the Centre had issued an advisory to all Chief Ministers urging them to remain vigilant in the coming months and to intensify preventive measures as well as community awareness activities for effective control of Dengue and Malaria.
