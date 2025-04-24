'Real Responsibility Begins Now': UPSC Topper From Odisha Ritika Rath Vows To Strengthen Education System & Uplift Women

Bhubaneswar: "More than this achievement in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, I would want people to recognise me for my work, going forward." With a clear vision in her mind, Ritika Rath, AIR-48 and the UPSC CSE 2024 topper from Odisha, expressed her strong desire to serve the nation, as ETV Bharat's Tapas Kumar Parida joined her for an exclusive conversation to discuss about her journey.

Originally hailing from Sunari Sahi in Jeypore of Odisha's Koraput district, Ritika grew up in Sambalpur in early days, and then studied in Bhubaneswar SAI International School till Class 10th. Post matriculation, she went to Delhi where she completed her 12th exams, before moving to Indore to pursue Integrated Programme in Management in the IIM. Surprisingly, Ritika did not pursue MBA despite having studied at the premier institute. Rather, she joined Tata Steel Foundation in Jamshedpur as a research analyst while simultaneously preparing for UPSC civil services exam.

She failed in her first attempt. Even her second attempt wasn't promising. However, those results did not deter her spirit, as she came out with flying colours in her third attempt in 2024, the final results of which were announced on Tuesday (April 22, 2025). "It wasn't easy. This was my third attempt. Failing once or twice, doesn't mean you stop trying. I was confident, and had faith in myself. I focused on the preparation, made short notes of every topic that I studied, and didn't think of the results," she says.

Asked who her inspiration is, she names two persons - her father Shisir Rath, who happens to be an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, and her mother, a homemaker who took care of every obstacle that came her way. "My parents have been my role models. They have been a constant support throughout. Whatever values I have inculcated from them, it will help me in my career in the future," shares Ritika.

Happiness was writ large on her face when she was asked about her feelings after having cracked what is considered one of the toughest competitive exams in the country. Humbly, she responds, "Yes, I am happy. Success feels good. But the real responsibility begins now. Ideally, I want to be known for my work. I have always been passionate about education and women empowerment. I will surely work to uplift the education system and empower women, as personally I feel there is so much that needs to be done in these fields."

Speaking on gender equality, Ritika says, "At home, I have a brother but I have always been treated equally. I have grown up in such an atmosphere, and my parents never compared me with anyone. Even outside, the love and support that I received from my friends and colleagues kept me going."

Moving from one place to another in a span of 20-odd years, Ritika says this experience of staying in different regions across different states has helped her understand the country better. "Be it Koraput, Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar, Delhi, Indore or Jamshedpur, every place has shaped me and helped me some way or the other. It is also important for a civil servant to remain connected to the ground reality wherever they are posted," she conveys.

Shedding light on the final round of interview, Ritika reveals, "In the final UPSC interview, I was asked questions on disaster management. Odisha being a disaster-prone state, this topic was something that I have witnessed and experienced myself closely. On the preparedness during natural calamities, I highlighted the importance of evacuation measures and timely response. Identifying the vulnerable groups like women, children and the elderly is of utmost importance, I said in the board room."

Her dream of joining the civil services has finally turned into reality. On whether she will be able to make a difference, Ritika says, "This life has given me so much. It's time to give back to the society. The only thing I am and I should be concerned about is my work should speak for me."

Following the declaration of results, when Ritika visited her alma mater SAI International School in Bhubaneswar Wednesday morning to meet her teachers, she was honoured with one of the most prestigious recognitions at the institution, the Scholar Badge, which she posed with, wearing a big smile.